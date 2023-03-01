Local Branch Team Qualifies for Edward Jones' Recognition Conference

× Expand Edward Jones Dimi Matouchev

Edward Jones Financial Advisor Dimi Matouchev and his branch team members, Cindy Harbison and Saralyn Andreade, which celebrates the contributions and achievements of 75 of the most successful branch teams from the firm's more than 15,000. The event will be held April 17-19 in Orlando, Fla.

During the two-day conference, attendees will have the opportunity to interact with firm leaders and one another, sharing ideas and feedback on how the firm can continue to grow its impact for its clients, colleagues and the communities it serves.

The conference is named after legendary business guru the late Peter Drucker, a longtime consultant to Edward Jones.

"Our team is elated that we were invited to the Drucker Council. We're always looking for ways to add value for our clients, and this conference will offer new ideas and best practices for us to help our clients achieve what is most important to them," Dimi Matouchev said. "We are grateful to our clients for the deep relationships we've built and the trust they have put in us."

