Local Realtor Named To Prestigious List

Six Realtors with The Cassina Group, including Sullivan’s Island resident Jimmy Dye, have been named to America’s Best Real Estate Professionals List.

The annual list, compiled by Real Trends, is based on production from 2022 and honors the top 1.5% of more than 1.6 million real estate professionals in the United States.

In addition to Dye, Robertson Allen, Ashley Graham, Jackie Kelly, Charles McIntosh and Caroline Perkins Mollica were all recognized for their 2022 sales volume.

As a founding partner and broker-in-charge, Dye understands the delicate nuances of selling luxury properties. The Cassina Group was the No. 1 firm on Sullivan’s Island in 2022.

“We have always known that we have the best Realtors in Charleston, and it is an honor to have so many of our agents recognized nationally for their successes in 2022,” said Owen Tyler, managing broker of The Cassina Group.

The Cassina Group closed nearly $485 million in sales in 2022, cementing its status as the No. 1 boutique firm in the Charleston area.

Despite external factors such as low inventory and higher mortgage rates, the company is continuing to excel this year, with more than $363 million in closed and pending sales.