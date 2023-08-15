Local Restaurant Supports Charleston Waterkeeper

× Expand Left to right: Waterkeeper Executive Director Andrew Wunderley; Islander 71 Event Coordinator Shannon Standhart; and Islander 71 Director of Operations Pete Lujan.

It makes sense for an organization dedicated to preserving and improving the condition of the Lowcountry’s waterways to partner with a local business whose success depends in part on the resplendent views and cooling breezes provided by one of the area’s most picturesque bodies of water.

So it wasn’t unusual for Islander 71, a restaurant located on the Intracoastal Waterway at the Isle of Palms Marina, to be celebrating its one year anniversary raising money to help Charleston Waterkeeper, a nonprofit organization whose mission is “to protect and restore Charleston’s waterways” for current and future generations.

A check for $1,000 was presented to Waterkeeper Executive Director Andrew Wunderley July 25. The funds were raised from the eatery’s sales at a party celebrating its first year in business May 20.

“Islander 71’s mission is to give back to the community and protect our waterways,” said Shannon Standhart, event coordinator for the restaurant, while Pete Lujan, director of operations, pointed out that “we always like to give back locally.”

“It’s about doing what’s right for this community,” Wunderley added. “Waterkeepers is local conservation work done by local people, supported by local people.”

The Charleston Waterkeeper website notes that local waterways are currently threatened by pollution, wetland destruction, failed environmental oversight and climate change.

“The law says your rivers, creeks and beaches belong to you, and you have a right to fish, swim and enjoy them without pollution,” the website says. “That’s why we stand up, why we show up and it’s why we speak up for clean water.”

Waterkeeper carries out its mission by testing water quality for contaminants such as bacteria, pathogens, plastic pellets, hydrocarbons and pesticides; holding polluters and elected officials accountable; establishing opportunities for area residents to build oyster reefs, plant marsh grass and remove plastic debris to restore marshes and creeks; investigating reports of pollution; removing marine sewage, tracking plastic pollution and patrolling local creeks and rivers; and standing up against poorly-planned development to protect wetland habitat, prevent flooding and preserve water quality.

“Charleston’s waterways are the heart of our community, but the health of our harbor, rivers and creeks is in danger,” the website points out. “We’re fighting for your right to clean water in your community.”