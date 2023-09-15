Marina Fest Will Help Pay For Exchange Club Seawall

I am writing this article as I anticipate king tides and Hurricane Idalia.

As the water was “lapping the seawall” at high tide on Aug. 29 and with the king tides predicted for Aug. 30 and 31 and Sept. 1, I was thankful for the generous donations from our IOP Exchange Club members and those in the community and accommodations tax funds from the city of Isle of Palms – all of which made this seawall possible. We were told by the engineers that without the seawall, erosion would continue, and these weather events were testament to this situation.

Thank you all. Now we have the land and walkway preserved by the seawall, offering the community a passive park for peaceful reflection of the beauty of Hamlin Creek and viewing spectacular Lowcountry sunsets.

Currently, the Exchange Club’s Waterfront Improvement Committee, along with the Marina Outpost staff and the owners and staff of the Islander 71, are planning for a Marina Fest on Nov. 11. Area residents and visitors are welcome to come to a fun-filled day, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Isle of Palms Marina. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door, while veterans and children under the age of 10 can come for free.

The Marina Fest is a fundraiser to help pay off the rest of the construction of the seawall/walkway. There will be an Isle of Palms bounce house with slide, face painting, various vendors, a silhouette artist, games and environmental education booths, with food sales available as well at the Outpost and Islander 71.

Thank you again from the Isle of Palms Exchange Club to all for making the seawall/walkway come to fruition for everyone’s enjoyment! See y’all on Nov. 11.