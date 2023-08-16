Marina Market

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held July 25 to mark the official opening of the Outpost at the Isle of Palms Marina. Mike Shuler, whose company purchased the Marina leases early this year and renovated the store and parking lot, cut the ribbon, surrounded by employees and IOP officials. Left to right: Brenda Callari, IOP Chamber of Commerce President Ryan Buckhannon, Council Member Jan Anderson, City Administrator Desiree Fragoso, Council Member Scott Pierce, Shuler, Mayor Phillip Pounds, Council Members Rusty Streetman and Blair Hahn, Marina General Manager Scott Toole and Council Member Jimmy Ward.