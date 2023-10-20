× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

We are excited about this month’s Meet The Local!

Jim has spent nearly three decades on a singular journey that has seen him make history as drummer and one of the principal songwriters in the 2x GRAMMY® Award-winning Hootie and the Blowfish, to author, inspirational speaker, family man, and solo artist. Sonefeld is now showcasing his gift for clear-eyed and emotionally charged songcraft with SNOWMAN MELTING – 15TH ANNIVERSARY DELUXE, an expanded edition of his 2008 solo debut album now appended with two brand new recordings featuring special guest vocals from old friends Darius Rucker and Edwin McCain.

Since returning from Hootie & the Blowfish’s wildly successful 2019 tour after a 10-year hiatus, Sonefeld has enjoyed spending time with his wife Laura and their blended family of five, watching Liverpool Football Club religiously, and speaking/singing to recovery audiences and at corporate events across the country.

The next Chamber meeting is Tuesday, October 24th. You don’t want to miss out on this one!

Head to https://jimsonefeld.com/wp/ to learn more about Jim!