Tom Nolan Is The New Managing Director At Wild Dunes Resort

Tom Nolan has been named as the new managing director of Wild Dunes Resort. A seasoned, hospitality industry leader, Nolan is poised to continue evolving the resort’s guest experience and uphold the property’s top-tier reputation.

“Tom brings a wealth of knowledge to this role, and we are excited to have him join the Wild Dunes Resort and Hyatt family,” said Hyatt Senior Vice President Mark Pardue. “His extensive background in the hospitality industry and multifaceted leadership experience make him the perfect candidate for the position. We are confident his vision for the resort will leave a lasting impression on our visitors.”

Nolan joins Wild Dunes from Blue Sky Hospitality Solutions in Uniondale, New York, where he served as executive vice president. A graduate of Bentley University, he served as general manager at various Marriott International hotels before moving on to key positions with Sports Travel Plus, Aramark, Meyer Jabara Hotels and Interstate Hotels & Resorts.