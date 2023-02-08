Nurse of 35 years says seniors should stay in their own homes for as long as possible.

Owner, June Thorpe, RN

There is a little-known fact about the aging process: today, in the US, as soon as a person is placed in a skilled nursing care facility, their life expectancy goes down to about a single year on average (according to Senior Services of America.) Not withstanding this shocking statistic, leaving home and moving to a foreign environment is also very detrimental to the person's happiness and well-being. Not to mention the cost of skilled care facilities are often well over $4,000/month! I created 'RN for Me' in 2018 to help with that situation.

Our goal: help families keep their seniors safely in their own homes for as long as possible!

My inspiration drew from the experience I encountered with my own mother. I had been a registered nurse (RN) at Roper Hospital in Charleston, SC, for over 35 years, and my mother, a Korean War veteran, was slowly declining in health. After my father passed away, I was tearing up the roads, driving over 100 miles each way, once a week, to take her to doctors' appointments, set up her medication trays, and ensure she had all that was needed. My older brother was also visiting her several times a week to check on her as well.

When my brother retired and moved away, we decided that it would be best if Mom came to live closer to me, my sister, and another brother. We figured that we could take turns helping as needed. With this in mind, she moved to an assisted care facility.

We thought this was the best decision for her (and for us.) But almost immediately, Mom started declining, and declining fast. Within one year she was a quadriplegic and we had to move her to my sister's house with hospice help.

After this difficult experience, I realized that if I had only had a nurse near my mom, one whom could have checked in on her once a week, set up her pill trays, take her to doctors’ appointments, etc. she could have stayed in her home. She would have been happier, more independent, and I am pretty sure that she would have been with us longer. Instead, we took her away from her familiar surroundings and her friends and unwittingly, we precipitated her decline.

I set up RN for Me, LLC to help families in similar situations and give them the options we did not have. When you hire us, a registered nurse will visit you or your loved ones in his or her own homes, weekly. Our nurses perform wellness checks with trending vital signs, set out medication trays for the week ahead and our nurses will help the client keep important appointments. We serve as a liaison between the patient, the family, and the doctors that care for them. We also provide sitting services for patients from 2 hours up to 24 hours a day at very affordable prices. Compare our services and costs and you will be amazed at the savings!

Since the day I started RN for Me I knew it was a great formula. Over the years, we have been able to assist many families who have been relieved to have found us and delighted with our services.