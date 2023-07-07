Preservation Society Of Charleston Accepting Nominations For Carolopolis Awards

× Expand The Carolopolis Awards recognize the best in Lowcountry preservation.

The Preservation Society of Charleston is accepting nominations for its annual Carolopolis awards until Sept. 15. Now in its 70th year, the award is a time-honored tradition celebrating the Charleston community’s commitment to preserving its rich cultural history and architectural heritage.

From West Ashley to North Charleston to Sullivan’s Island, the Carolopolis award recognizes the best of preservation across the Lowcountry to inspire lasting stewardship of our region’s historic places. The PSC invites homeowners, architects, contractors and others to nominate their exceptional projects in the following five award categories:

Exterior - for exceptional exterior rehabilitation, restoration or preservation;

Interior - in recognition of excellence in interior preservation of historic, publicly accessible buildings, including but not limited to civic and cultural buildings, as well as houses of worship;

New Construction - to bring focus to high-quality, new construction projects within historic contexts. Residential, commercial and mixed-use buildings are all eligible and must relate to the scale of surrounding, historic buildings;

Resilience - for projects that adapt historic properties to changing climate conditions while adhering to best practices for historic preservation and retaining the integrity and character of the structure;

Pro Merito - for properties that received a Carolopolis at least 20 years ago and have maintained a high standard of preservation or have undergone a second, significant exterior rehabilitation or restoration.

Visit the PSC website at preservationsociety.org to download the nomination form, view past winners and learn more about the Carolopolis award program.