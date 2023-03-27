Rack Room Shoes Reveals Updated Store Design at Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

Rack Room Shoes, a family shoe retailer that’s been a local favorite in Charleston since 1984, is excited to welcome customers back into its completely reimagined Mount Pleasant Towne Centre location. The new store design brings improved navigation, eye-catching visual elements, a strong connection to the local community and a family-focused customer experience.

After working with the world-renowned retail design group CallisonRTKL, Rack Room Shoes developed a new store design that reflects the modern needs of its loyal customers, connecting them to a more localized assortment that speaks to them from great brands including Nike, Converse, Birkenstock, HEYDUDE, Crocs, Reef, New Balance, Brooks, Asics and more.

"We are thrilled to reintroduce this welcoming, intuitive and friendly shopping environment to the local community," said Mark Lardie, Rack Room Shoes President and CEO. "This new store concept was truly a team effort, and we're excited to share the new design with our Mount Pleasant and Charleston area customers."

Rack Room Shoes improved the in-store experience by focusing on enhanced targeted areas of the store, such as The Athletic Shop which highlights its vast sneaker selection plus key brands. The Kids Club pairs a fun, kid-centric shopping experience with a strong selection of products, brands and assortments. This store design focuses on everyone in the family, with dedicated areas for her, him and the kids.

Rack Room Shoes upgraded its In-Store Pickup options with the addition of self-serve package lockers, added a digital foot scanner for easy size measurement and even allows customers to conveniently save their size information for the entire family.

For a personal connection to the local community, this store will also feature local exclusives – colors and prints only available at this Mount Pleasant location.

"We're grateful for our loyal customers in the Charleston and Mount Pleasant community, and we look forward to continuing to provide the best shopping experience possible,” Lardie said.

