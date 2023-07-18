Register for the Boating Certification Course Today!

The IOP LENS (Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support) Foundation under our Community Service pillar of service has been very busy planning events that support the needs of our community. The LENS Lieutenants program is focused on engaging younger families to better identify their needs. As you have seen in prior communications this has resulted in a bicycle safety fair and water safety sessions.

We are now excited to introduce the addition of a Boating Certification Course which will be conducted by the Coast Guard at the IOP Exchange Club on September 9th. The course covers a range of essential topics, including an introduction to boating, boating laws, safety equipment, safe operation and navigation, and boating emergencies. The course is focused on those children 12 years old and above. It is also important to note that the SC law requires boating safety courses for boaters aged 12 and above.

So, if you have young ones in your family who are interested, please sign up ASAP as we expect the course to fill up quickly! Register here.

If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to Ted Kinghorn (kinghorn.ted@gmail.com) or Kitty Riley at kittyriley50@gmail.com. And for more information on other upcoming events, visit our events page on our IOP LENS Foundation website.