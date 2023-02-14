South Carolina Ports Set Records In 2022

South Carolina Ports had a record 2022 with the most containers ever handled at the Port of Charleston.

SC Ports moved nearly 2.8 million TEUs – 20-foot equivalent units – in 2022, a 1.5% increase over 2021. When accounting for containers of any size, SC Ports moved more than 1.5 million pier containers in 2022, a 1% increase from 2021.

“South Carolina’s excellent port team and maritime community efficiently handled record cargo volumes and expertly navigated supply chain challenges to keep freight moving for our customers,” SC Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin said.

With the resumption of cruises, SC Ports had 261,636 cruise passengers come through the passenger terminal last year. SC Ports moved 199,343 vehicles across the docks of Columbus Street Terminal in 2022, further connecting South Carolina’s automakers with global consumers.

Inland Port Greer and Inland Port Dillon handled a combined 167,147 rail moves in 2022, enabling more companies throughout the Southeast to quickly move goods to and from the port by rail.

“South Carolina Ports serves as South Carolina’s gateway to the world, giving companies direct access to global markets,” Melvin said. “We proudly move goods for advanced manufacturers, retailers, farmers, medical providers, grocery stores, solar panel producers and small businesses, helping to support 225,000 jobs in South Carolina.”