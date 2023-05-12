SCDOR Tax Tips for Newlyweds Planning to Get Married in 2023

What you need to know:

The IRS requires married couples to give their employers a new W-4 Employee’s Allowance form within 10 days of your marriage.

Notify the government of any name and address change. Tell Social Security of any name change since state and federal tax returns are tied to your Social Security number.

If both spouses take a qualifying premarital counseling course, you can claim a $50 nonrefundable Income Tax credit on your state return.

In 2022, South Carolina hosted almost 36,000 weddings, according to The Wedding Report, a national wedding research firm. That’s an increase of 22 percent over weddings held in 2021.

If you are among those getting married, the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) offers these tax tips to consider in your new tax life together:

