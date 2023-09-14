Setting Sail Safely

The Isle of Palms Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support (LENS) program recently introduced an innovative initiative known as the LENS Lieutenants program. Designed to empower young families on the island, this program provides a platform for them to voice their preferences regarding family-friendly and safety-oriented activities on IOP. One of the standout events organized under this program was a Boating Certification Course held at the IOP Exchange Club on September 9th, led by Susan White, certified United States Coast Guard (USCG) Auxiliary instructor. The course, titled Boat America: A Course on Responsible Boating, spanned an intensive 7 hours.

The primary objective of the USCG Auxiliary is to promote and improve Recreational Boating Safety. The organization provides trained crews and facilities to augment the Coast Guard and enhance safety and security of our ports, waterways, and coastal regions. They go the extra mile by offering complimentary boat inspections to ensure that essential safety equipment is on board, accompanied by a sticker to signify a successful inspection. Fines for non-compliance with safety regulations can be hefty, so this service is invaluable.

It's worth noting that a staggering 75% of boaters do not possess the necessary certification. However, as of August 18, 2023, South Carolina state law now mandates that boaters born after July 1, 2007 are required by law to pass an approved boater education course before operating a boat, personal watercraft, or a specialty propcraft powered by 10 hp motor or more. This legal requirement underscores the importance of boating safety in the region.

White emphasized the urgency of this matter by sharing some alarming statistics. In 2020, there were 767 reported deaths and 3,191 injuries on the South Carolina waterways. These figures serve as a stark reminder of the critical need for individuals to understand and adhere to boating safety protocols. Charleston Harbor, which the Isle of Palms community is closely connected to, was described by White as one of the most active and, consequently, “one of the most hazardous harbors” she has ever encountered. Her advice to local boaters is to “remain vigilant about the presence of massive container ships navigating the channels.”

The Boating Certification Course covered a comprehensive range of topics, ensuring participants left with a solid understanding of boating essentials. These subjects included boat terminology, boating safety and the regulations governing activities on the waterway, familiarizing participants with how to navigate signs and buoys. The curriculum also addressed the crucial aspects of dealing with inclement weather and responding to emergency situations, such as requiring a tow, fires, or hypothermia.

Daniel Strecker, a father of two teenage sons and decades of boating experience, recently attended the course and left with a profound sense of enrichment. He expressed that despite being in his 50s, he found himself wishing he had the opportunity to take a course like this when he was younger.

Strecker eagerly anticipates the day when his sons, aged 14 and 16, will also have the chance to benefit from this course. “My primary concern is the safety and well-being of my children. I believe most parents would agree that knowing your kids possess the knowledge to navigate the waterways safely provides an invaluable sense of reassurance,” said Strecker.

At the conclusion of the course, all attendees, ranging from 12-year-olds to adults as mature as 75, were put to the test with a comprehensive 60-question examination. This hands-on assessment ensured that participants not only absorbed the essential information but also retained it, making them safer and more responsible boaters.

The IOP LENS program recognizes that in a community where boating is a cherished pastime, the Boating Certification Course serves as a vital resource. “It empowers families to embrace boating safely, equipping them with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate Charleston Harbor and other waterways with confidence,” said Ted Kinghorn, founding member of the IOP LENS program.

The collaboration with the USCG Auxiliary has further enriched the program by providing valuable expertise and practical guidance. By fostering a culture of responsible boating, Isle of Palms is taking a significant step toward ensuring the safety and enjoyment of its residents and visitors on the water.