It's Sexual Assault Awareness Month

The Lowcountry-based, non-profit organization “Tri-County SPEAKS Sexual Assault Center” invites the community to events honoring Sexual Assault Awareness Month. This year’s theme is “Drawing Connections: Start by Believing!” Scott Beard, Executive Director of TCS states, “Sexual Assault Awareness Month is a time for our community to come together to support survivors and to let them know they are believed.”

TCS will host multiple events in Tri-County communities for SAAM as well as host interactive awareness topics for each day in April regarding sexual assault/sexual violence on their event calendar.

Special in-person events for the month of April include:

• April 15th Poetry & Short Story Readings at Redux Studios in the morning and Bar Outreach Day at Frothy Beard and Palmetto Brewery (both TCS bystander trained) in the afternoon

• April 16th Trauma Informed Yoga at Liberty Square in the morning and Empowerment Training with SASSGo in the evening

• April 19th Speak by Laurie Halse Anderson book discussion at Baxter Patrick Library

• April 21st Sexual Assault Awareness Day for Hispanic/Latino Communities

• April 22nd Hugging a Pet SPEAKS Volumes with Pet Helpers at Edmund’s Oast (TCS bystander trained)

• April 23rd SAAM Support Concert at Dudley’s

• April 26th Denim Day with MUSC

• April 29th Self Defense Seminar at Charleston Krav Maga

• April 30th: TCS Survivor’s Art Exhibit: Our big finale for SAAM 2023 at Hampton Park, the 1 st Annual Tri-County SPEAKS Sexual Assault Center Art Exhibit on April 30th.

