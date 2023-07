× 1 of 6 Expand × 2 of 6 Expand × 3 of 6 Expand × 4 of 6 Expand × 5 of 6 Expand × 6 of 6 Expand Prev Next

The Sullivan’s Island Fire and Rescue Fish Fry returned for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Local residents and others turned out in large numbers June 24 for the 71st annual event, which has been a Sullivan’s Island staple since 1948.