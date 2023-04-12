The Hartnetts Are Honorary Co-chairs Of This Year’s Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support Banquet

× Expand Tommy and Bonnie Hartnett

Longtime Isle of Palms residents and honorary co-chairs Tommy and Bonnie Hartnett invite everyone to honor first responders and the island community at the annual Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support program’s annual fundraising banquet. The event is scheduled for May 15 at the Sweetgrass Inn in Wild Dunes, beginning at 5 p.m.

The Hartnetts passionately support the LENS program, which knits the island together and draws community members closer – and raises money to support local police officers and their families.

“We are so enthusiastic about it. This program doesn’t raise money to pay the officers’ salaries. Funds are gifted for IOPPD officers and their families who are enduring times of hardship and might need help with hospital bills, paying for education or things of that nature,” Tommy said.

In its first eight months, LENS awarded police officers and the community financial support totaling more than $30,000.

The program assisted in domestic abuse cases, housing hardships, those who lost family members and those who needed help paying medical bills.

The Hartnetts believe that the program’s inception on IOP could not have come at a better time. “The way officers are treated in the media nowadays is demeaning. One of the few things that stands between us and anarchy is strong law enforcement. We depend on them more than we realize. It is our civic duty to come together to help them when they need it,” Tommy said.

Tommy and Bonnie remember when IOP was nothing more than a few houses – in his words, “a deserted island.” His father was a cousin of developer J.C. Long, who effectively took ownership of the Isle of Palms in 1944. The Longs would invite Tommy and his family to spend summers on the island in one of their rental homes. When Fort Moultrie was still open in 1947, Tommy recalls watching soldiers in uniform walk up and down the beach.

The Hartnetts bought a house in Wild Dunes in 1978, the first planned residential community in South Carolina, six short years after the private community was established on the island.

“We spent most summers out here with our families in our little tree house on Sand Crab Court,” Tommy said, chuckling.

“Most of our social life and my childhood memories are on the island, and now I get to watch my grandchildren experience the magic this island has as well,” he added.

The sleepy little Southern island that Tommy remembers from his childhood has evolved quite a bit over the decades.

“There was a time that the island ended where the Methodist church currently sits. There were no houses on front beach. From 41st Avenue to the end of the island, there was nothing. A campground – that was it.”

Now, Tommy said, “The island belongs to the world. The East Coast has seen such an influx of people, and IOP is a world-class destination. With so many residents and tourists, we need the island police now more than ever.”

The Hartnetts are honored to co-chair the 2023 IOP LENS banquet.

Thanks to multiple decades serving on the Charleston Port Authority board, Tommy was able to pull a few strings for a special auction item that guests at the event will have the opportunity to bid on – an exclusive tour of the South Carolina Wando Welch port facility.

To check out the full list of auction items, purchase tickets before they are sold out and join the Hartnetts at this year’s event for an incredible cause, visit lensiop.org.