The IOP LENS Program Offers an Exciting Lineup of Island Events

The IOP Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support (LENS) program is hosting its second water safety program for island residents at Sullivan's Island Elementary School on July 29th at 10am. The event is free to those who register.

Susan White, certified Aux Coast Guard instructor, will provide a fun, informative and practical 60-minute program, which will include interactive instruction and a docked boat experience. The IOP LENS program recommends that kids come prepared with sun protection, water, and comfortable clothing.

The water safety programs are in alignment with the newest initiative of the IOP LENS program, called LENS Lieutenants. The primary motivation behind this initiative is to organize events and programs on the islands based on input received from young families. The goal is to create safer, more enriched, developed, and enjoyable neighborhoods, while also supporting high-value community-based programs. The water safety program serves as an exemplar of this approach.

The inaugural event of the water safety program took place on July 1st and sold out quickly. The overwhelming response from the community further emphasizes the pressing need for additional family-oriented programs like this on the island. This positive reception underscores the significance of parental input in shaping such initiatives.

Mark your calendars for future LENS events:

These events are free for those who are members of the LENS Lieutenants program. You can learn more about the program and each event and how to register by clicking here.