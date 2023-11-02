The Longboard Restaurant Continues Pop Ups On The Patio, Welcoming Local Boutique Mulberry & King November 15

WHO: The Longboard, an island-inspired restaurant and bar featuring local seafood, a full raw bar, tropical ingredients and creative cocktails.

WHAT: The Longboard welcomes Mulberry & King for their upcoming Pop-Up on the series.

Located at 1223 Ben Sawyer Blvd in Mt. Pleasant, Mulberry & King features the latest in women’s fashion and accessories. Owners Megan Masters and Meredith Murphey opened the brick and mortar boutique in 2020 after a successful e-commerce launch.

Guests are invited to meet the M&K team, purchase looks from the latest collections and enjoy bites from The Longboard’s new fall menu.

WHEN: Wednesday, November 15 from 4 til 6 pm

WHERE: The Patio at Longboard Sullivan’s, 2213-B Middle St., Sullivan’s Island

HOW: The event is free to attend. For those wishing to come for oyster hour (3 til 6 pm featuring $24/dozen raw & grilled oysters and happy hour drink specials) or stay for dinner after the event, reservations may be made via Resy. For more information, visit and thelongboardsullivans.com and follow on social at @longboard_sullivans.