The McConnell Foundation’s 2nd Annual Gala Benefiting Pediatric Cancer Research

Charleston-based nonprofit The McConnell Foundation will host their second annual black-tie gala benefiting pediatric cancer research on September 16, 2023 at Harborside East (28 Bridgeside Blvd, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464) from 6-10 p.m. Those in attendance can enjoy food from Church & Union, live music from violinist Seth G, an open bar with drinks from Grain & Barrel Spirits and a live and silent auction featuring Auctioneer Tom Crawford.

Jen and Josh McConnell, who co-own McConnell Real Estate Partners were inspired to found The McConnell Foundation in 2021 after their son, Bodhi, survived a Stage 3 Neuroblastoma diagnosis when he was five months old. At the head of Bodhi’s lifesaving team is Dr. Jacqueline Kraveka, Associate Professor of Pediatrics and a Pediatric Hematologist-Oncologist at MUSC. Dr. Kraveka hosts one of two pediatric cancer research labs in South Carolina and the only one in Charleston. The McConnell Foundation is dedicated to raising money to support Dr. Kraveka’s research lab that is hosted locally but is shared nationally.

“We were thrilled to raise almost $45,000 at our first event and our goal this year is to raise $75,000,” says Jen McConnell.

Tickets for the event will go on sale Wednesday, March 29, 2023. This date marks the anniversary of the end of Bodhi’s fight against cancer, and to celebrate, tickets purchased on Wednesday will be offered at a special discounted rate of up to 10% off when using code “Bodhi.” Prices will increase after this date.

For more information and to purchase tickets to the event, visit event.gives/tmf.

Those interested in donating an item to the live or silent auction or sponsoring the event can email Jen McConnell - themcconnellfoundationchs@gmail.com.