The Unmatched Triumphs of IOP’s Post on the Coast

Amid the solemnity and reverence of Memorial Day, one Veterans of Foreign Wars post emerges as a shining example of remarkable achievements and unwavering commitment to honoring fallen heroes. Isle of Palms VFW Post 3137, with its resolute spirit and legacy of excellence, goes above and beyond to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice – not on a single day but on every day of the year.

Affectionately known as the “post on the coast,” it holds the distinction of being one of more than 6,300 VFW posts nationwide located within shouting distance of an ocean. It’s also the No. 1 post in its district, which spans from Beaufort to Georgetown, and in the entire state of South Carolina. Additionally, VFW 3137 is fifth-ranked nationally in Division 1 – among posts with more than 500 members.

As you approach VFW 3137, it becomes evident that pride permeates the air, with prominently displayed flags representing the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and, notably, the Space Force, a significant recent addition. Around the same time, brand-new pavers were installed in the courtyard and the walkway was renovated, enhancing the overall accessibility of the facility. Recognizing the need to solve the recurring issue of flooding on the walkway, the post applied for and received accommodations tax money from the city of Isle of Palms to assist with the expenses. For $125 each, people purchased pavers on the walkway engraved with up to three lines of text memorializing those who sacrificed their lives for this country.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s your name, your father’s name or your grandfather’s name, there’s something powerful about this kind of recognition,” stated VFW 3137 Post Commander Charles “Bo” Stallings.

A native of Charleston, Stallings spent his youth at Folly Beach, often with a surfboard in tow. He joined the Army in March 1969, and, on his 18th birthday later that year, Nov. 18, he received his orders for Vietnam. He served for a year in Southeast Asia with the 25th Infantry Division and the 1st Cavalry Division. After his military duty, Stallings spent seven years in Hawaii before returning to his hometown.

Stallings has been actively involved with the VFW on the Isle of Palms since 1984. Throughout his tenure, he has witnessed the constant flow of veterans and active military personnel coming and going. Reflecting on his experiences, he affirmed, “I have lived the dream.” He has served four terms as post commander, a job that gives him the responsibility to enforce the organization’s laws, preside over meetings, ensure adherence to rules, appoint committees and make sure the post operates as smoothly as possible.

Stallings has not only poured his time and energy into the post – he also poured the concrete for the post’s building during his 40-year career in the construction industry.

“We built some of the very first subdivisions. We built this building [VFW Post 3137] and just about every restaurant on Shem creek,” Stallings proudly shared.

Established in 1969, Post 3137 opened its doors on the Isle of Palms in 1976. Thirteen years later, Hurricane Hugo reduced it to rubble, but the organization persevered and rebuilt.

While providing a tour of the facilities, Stallings shared that the post has won the prestigious All State Achievement Award for seven consecutive years, demonstrating excellence in categories including membership drives, community service, legislative reports and Patriots Pen or Voice of Democracy programs.

Inside, VFW 3137 proudly displays a wall of fame adorned with war memorabilia, including flags and plaques from significant events such as World War II, Vietnam and Desert Storm. Stallings speaks fondly of Arthur Colbert, a remarkable member of the organization who served as the president of the Flying Tigers and passed away at the age of 99. He also pointed to the plaque signifying the VFW Auxiliary, one of the largest in South Carolina, which holds a special place within the organization. Membership in the Auxiliary is open to relatives of those who served in foreign conflicts.

The post’s members hail from various parts of the United States and often visit while on vacation. Stallings highlighted the global reach of the VFW, stating, “Once you are a member of a VFW, you are welcome at any post all over the world. We have posts in Germany, the Philippines, Hawaii, New York. ..." His voice trailed off, and he chuckled when asked about the number of posts he had visited, saying, “Too many to count.”

“More than anything,” Stallings continued, “I refer to the organization as a brotherhood and a sisterhood,” emphasizing the camaraderie at the post and the opportunity to meet people from different branches of the military.

He added that on Sundays, the post adopts a pot-luck style, with members bringing their favorite dishes to enjoy dinner together.

The VFW places immense importance on community service work. Members volunteer at the VA hospital, performing various tasks such as operating coffee carts and escorting patients. They also donate their time at the Veterans’ Victory House in Walterboro and the Fisher House in Charleston.

The post commander proudly stated that the VFW extends its support to anyone who walks through its doors, including police officers and firefighters. The post hosts graduation parties and recently, a wedding reception for an active-duty soldier and has attracted several well-known individuals as members. The late U.S. Sen. Ernest “Fritz” Hollings was a lifelong member, and Gen. James E. Livingston, a recipient of the Medal of Honor, currently belongs to the post.

Stallings pointed to a trident on the wall, symbolizing the achievement of Navy SEALs who complete their training. The VFW once conducted a fundraiser called SEALKIDS, in collaboration with the Windjammer and former IOP Mayor Malcolm Burgess, to help the children and families of Navy SEALs through academic support and tutoring.

In preparation for Memorial Day, members of VFW Post 3137 meticulously arrange more than 1,000 American flags on the graves of veterans at Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. On Memorial Day itself, a solemn nationwide moment of silence resonates at 3 p.m., accompanied by the resonant melody of taps on the post’s back deck, serving as a poignant tribute to the brave souls who selflessly risked their lives to safeguard ours.