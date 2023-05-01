Today is the Last Day to Purchase Tickets for the 2023 LENS Banquet

Ticket sales for the Isle of Palms Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support Program's annual fundraising banquet will conclude tonight, May 1st, at midnight.

Secure your tickets before it's too late!

Although banquet ticket sales will conclude today, the link to purchase tickets will remain active for those who wish to purchase raffle tickets. For a complete list of raffle items and auction items, please visit the IOP LENS website.

We hope to see you on May 15th at the Sweetgrass Inn at Wild Dunes enjoying a spectacular evening for a great cause.