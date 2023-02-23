Volunteers Provide Tender Loving Care For The Isle Of Palms Beach

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Around 50 volunteers – including a group of students from Christ Our King Stella Maris School – gave the beach some TLC by participating in the Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew’s pre-Valentine’s litter sweep Feb. 13. The event included a contest to see who could best estimate the number of litter items collected and documented in 2022 with the South Carolina Aquarium’s Litter-Free Digital Journal. Christ Our King student Ivey Hicks won tulips for coming closest to the total: 60,487. On March 13, the IOP Cleanup Crew starts its spring schedule of litter sweeps every other Monday. Each spring event includes a 5:30 p.m. welcome session with the crew’s partners from the Aquarium, followed by a litter sweep from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome – no advance registration required.