Wild Dunes Men's Golf Association Continues Its Battle Against Prostate Cancer

The Wild Dunes Men's Golf Association is well over halfway to its 2023 goal of raising $800,000 to help in the fight against prostate cancer.

With two events, its annual golf tournament and an ongoing online auction all expected to contribute to the cause between now and mid-May, the WDMGA already has raised more than $215,000, according to Mike Muzzy, chair of the organization’s Prostate Cancer Foundation Committee.

A member of the board of the Prostate Cancer Foundation, the recipient of the WDMGA’s fundraising efforts since 2014, has vowed to match whatever the golf association raises.

Around 320 golfers already have registered to play in the tournament, scheduled for May 13 on the Wild Dunes Links and Harbor courses.

In addition, the WDMGA will host a reception April 20 at the Gordon Wheeler Gallery in downtown Charleston. The event, at $50 per person, will feature wine, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres and is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Each year, Wheeler donates one of his paintings for the online auction.

The WDMGA also is hosting a cocktail party the night before the tournament at the Islander 71 at the Isle of Palms Marina, also for a $50 donation.

To register for either event or to learn more about golf tournament sponsorships, contact Muzzy at 516-220-6580 or mmuzzy@equitytransfers.com.

In addition to Wheeler’s artwork, the online auction offers the opportunity to bid on more than 100 items, including golf outings and other vacations in South Carolina and elsewhere and the chance to play a round of golf with legendary basketball coach Roy Williams or singer/songwriter Darius Rucker.