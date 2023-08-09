Wild Dunes Resort Appoints Danielle Koeller As Director of Marketing

Dani Koeller

Nestled on the northern tip of Island of Palms, Wild Dunes Resort - a destination by Hyatt, proudly announces the appointment of Danielle Koeller as director of marketing. In this role, Koeller will be responsible for handling various marketing and communication initiatives for the 1,600-acre resort, while strengthening brand awareness and reinforcing Wild Dunes Resort’s market position.

“We’re proud and excited to welcome Dani to our team,” said Nico Scherman, general manager at Wild Dunes Resort. “Her background in a variety of distinct roles, combined with her energy and passion make her a great fit for our team and will undoubtedly contribute to our continued success.”

Koeller brings nearly ten years of cross-industry management experience to her new position at Wild Dunes Resort. Her expertise in developing and delivering strong marketing strategies derives from previous positions including, Regional Director of Digital, eCommerce and social media for M&R Hotel Management in New York City and eCommerce and Social Media Manager for Remington Hotels, a Dallas-based hotel management company. Additionally, Koeller received her bachelor’s degree in design and visual communications from Viterbo University in Wisconsin.

