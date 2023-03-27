Wild Dunes Resort Appoints Tom Nolan as New Managing Director

× Expand Eric Haynes Pictured: Tom Nolan

Wild Dunes Resort, part of Destination by Hyatt, introduced Tom Nolan as the new Managing Director today. Fondly known as Charleston’s Island Resort, Wild Dunes Resort is nestled into the northern tip of Isle of Palms and adjacent to historic Charleston, South Carolina.

A seasoned, hospitality industry leader, Nolan is poised to continue evolving the resort’s guest experience and uphold the top-tier reputation the property has become known for.

“Tom brings a wealth of knowledge to this role, and we are excited to have him join the Wild Dunes Resort and Hyatt family,” said Hyatt Senior Vice President, Mark Pardue. “His extensive background in the hospitality industry and multi-faceted leadership experience makes him the perfect candidate for the position. We are confident his vision for the resort will leave a lasting impression on our visitors.”

Nolan joins Wild Dunes most recently from Blue Sky Hospitality Solution in Uniondale, New York, where he served as executive vice president. A graduate of Bentley University, Nolan served as General Manager at various Marriott International hotels before moving onto key positions with Sports Travel Plus, Aramark, Meyer Jabara Hotels, Interstate Hotels & Resorts, and more.

Located 30 minutes from the charm and grace of historic downtown Charleston, Wild Dunes Resort occupies 1,600 acres of oceanfront paradise along the Atlantic shores offering various accommodations including the new, coastal-modern Sweetgrass Inn; the beloved AAA Four-Diamond-rated Boardwalk Inn; spacious Residences at Sweetgrass guestrooms, suites, and penthouses; and a collection of private condos and vacation home rentals. With 36 holes of Tom Fazio-designed championship golf year-round, internationally ranked tennis, bike rentals, a world-class spa, an on-site art gallery, resort pools and an array of restaurant and bars, Wild Dunes is ideal retreat for families, couples, groups and more – offering a little something for everyone.

For more information, please visit www.wilddunes.com or visit Wild Dunes Resort online on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About Destination by Hyatt

The Destination by Hyatt brand is a diverse collection of independent hotels, resorts and residences that are individual at heart yet connected by a commitment to embody the true spirit of each location. Ranging from upper-upscale to luxury, each property is purposefully crafted to be a place of immersive discoveries, authentic design, and warm and welcoming service. As an honored host, each Destination by Hyatt hotel connects guests to both people and place—offering a sense of belonging that invites all to make our destination yours. For more information, visit destinationhotels.com. Follow Destination by Hyatt on Instagram: @destinationhotels, Twitter: @Destination, and Facebook: Destination Hotels.