10 Unique Fall Recipes Using September's In-Season Produce

As the scorching summer heat gradually gives way to the crisp and refreshing embrace of autumn, the charm of fall flavors begins to fill the air. South Carolina, with its diverse agricultural landscape, offers a bounty of produce during September that can be transformed into delightful and unique dishes. From the sweet succulence of peaches to the hearty earthiness of sweet potatoes, let's explore ten distinctive fall recipes that make the most of the in-season produce available in South Carolina.

1. Roasted Butternut Squash and Apple Soup

Warm your soul with a velvety butternut squash and apple soup. Roasting the butternut squash and apples before blending them with aromatic spices creates a rich and comforting base. Garnish with toasted pecans and a drizzle of local honey for an extra touch of Southern sweetness.

Ingredients:

1 butternut squash, peeled, seeded, and cubed

2 apples, peeled, cored, and chopped

1 onion, chopped

4 cups vegetable broth

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp nutmeg

Salt and pepper to taste

Toasted pecans and local honey for garnish

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C). Toss the butternut squash, apples, and onion with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Roast for 25-30 minutes until tender and slightly caramelized. In a pot, combine the roasted vegetables, vegetable broth, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Simmer for 15-20 minutes. Use an immersion blender to blend the soup until smooth. Serve hot, garnished with toasted pecans and a drizzle of local honey.

2. Sweet Potato and Sage Risotto

Elevate classic risotto by incorporating the essence of autumn with sweet potatoes and fresh sage. The natural sweetness of the sweet potatoes balances the earthiness of the sage, resulting in a creamy and comforting dish that's perfect for cozy evenings.

Ingredients:

2 cups Arborio rice

1 cup sweet potatoes, peeled and diced

1/2 cup white wine

4-5 cups vegetable broth

1/4 cup fresh sage leaves, chopped

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

In a large pan, sauté the sweet potatoes and sage in olive oil until the sweet potatoes are tender. Remove and set aside. In the same pan, toast the Arborio rice until translucent. Deglaze with white wine and cook until absorbed. Gradually add vegetable broth, one ladleful at a time, stirring until absorbed before adding more. When the rice is creamy and al dente, stir in the sautéed sweet potatoes, sage, and Parmesan cheese. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve warm.

3. Fig and Goat Cheese Crostini

Take advantage of September's fig harvest by preparing exquisite fig and goat cheese crostini. The interplay between the sweet figs, tangy goat cheese, and a drizzle of local honey creates a harmonious blend of flavors that's perfect for an appetizer or a light snack.

Ingredients:

Baguette, sliced and toasted

Fresh figs, sliced

Goat cheese

Local honey

Instructions:

Spread goat cheese on each toasted baguette slice. Top with sliced figs and drizzle with local honey. Serve as an elegant appetizer or snack.

4. Pecan-Crusted Chicken with Peach Glaze

Combine the nutty goodness of local pecans with the sweetness of South Carolina peaches to create a delectable pecan-crusted chicken with peach glaze. This dish offers a delightful contrast between the crispy pecan coating and the luscious peach glaze.

Ingredients:

Chicken breasts

1 cup pecans, finely chopped

1 egg, beaten

Salt and pepper to taste

For the peach glaze:

2 ripe peaches, peeled and chopped

1/4 cup brown sugar

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C). Season chicken breasts with salt and pepper. Dip each chicken breast in beaten egg, then coat with chopped pecans. Place the coated chicken breasts on a baking sheet and bake for 25-30 minutes or until cooked through. For the peach glaze, combine chopped peaches, brown sugar, and balsamic vinegar in a saucepan. Cook over medium heat until the peaches break down and the mixture thickens. Serve the pecan-crusted chicken with a drizzle of peach glaze.

5. Collard Greens and Apple Salad

Give the classic Southern staple of collard greens a refreshing twist by turning them into a vibrant collard greens and apple salad. Thinly sliced collard greens, crisp apples, toasted walnuts, and a tangy apple cider vinaigrette create a balance of textures and flavors that's both healthy and satisfying.

Ingredients:

Collard greens, thinly sliced

Apples, thinly sliced

Toasted walnuts, chopped

For the apple cider vinaigrette:

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp honey

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

In a large bowl, combine the sliced collard greens, apples, and toasted walnuts. In a separate bowl, whisk together the olive oil, apple cider vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey, salt, and pepper to make the vinaigrette. Drizzle the vinaigrette over the salad and toss to combine. Serve fresh.

6. Spiced Pear and Cranberry Crumble

Celebrate the fall fruit harvest with a spiced pear and cranberry crumble. The warm spices combined with the sweetness of ripe pears and tartness of cranberries make for a dessert that's both comforting and festive. Serve it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for an extra treat.

Ingredients:

Ripe pears, peeled, cored, and sliced

Fresh cranberries

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp nutmeg

For the crumble topping:

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup rolled oats

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup butter, cold and cubed

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C). In a bowl, toss the sliced pears, cranberries, granulated sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Transfer the fruit mixture to a baking dish. In a separate bowl, mix the flour, rolled oats, brown sugar, and cold butter until crumbly. Sprinkle the crumble topping over the fruit. Bake for 30-35 minutes or until the topping is golden brown and the fruit is bubbling. Serve warm, optionally with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

7. Roasted Eggplant and Tomato Galette

Utilize the last of the summer's eggplant and tomatoes to craft a rustic roasted eggplant and tomato galette. The flaky pastry crust envelops the roasted vegetables and a savory blend of cheeses, creating a visually stunning and delicious dish.

Ingredients:

Pie crust (store-bought or homemade)

Eggplant, sliced

Tomatoes, sliced

Mozzarella cheese, shredded

Parmesan cheese, grated

Fresh basil leaves

Olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C). Roll out the pie crust and transfer it to a baking sheet. Layer the eggplant and tomato slices in the center of the crust, leaving a border around the edges. Sprinkle shredded mozzarella and grated Parmesan over the vegetables. Drizzle with olive oil, season with salt and pepper, and top with torn basil leaves. Fold the edges of the crust over the filling, pleating as needed. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until the crust is golden brown and the vegetables are roasted. Allow the galette to cool slightly before slicing and serving.

8. Okra and Corn Fritters

Harness the flavors of Southern comfort food with okra and corn fritters. The crispy exterior and soft interior of these fritters, combined with the subtle sweetness of corn and the distinctive taste of okra, make for a delightful appetizer or side dish.

Ingredients:

Okra, sliced

Fresh corn kernels

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp paprika

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

Salt and pepper to taste

1/2 cup buttermilk

1 egg, beaten

Vegetable oil for frying

Instructions:

In a bowl, combine sliced okra and fresh corn kernels. In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, paprika, cayenne pepper, salt, and pepper. In another bowl, mix buttermilk and beaten egg. Gradually add the dry mixture to the wet mixture, stirring until just combined. Fold in the okra and corn mixture. In a deep skillet, heat vegetable oil for frying. Drop spoonfuls of the fritter batter into the hot oil and fry until golden brown on both sides. Remove fritters and drain on paper towels. Serve warm.

9. Cinnamon-Apple Sweet Tea

Infuse the beloved Southern sweet tea with the essence of fall by adding cinnamon and apples. This aromatic beverage perfectly balances the familiar flavors of sweet tea with the warmth of cinnamon and the natural sweetness of apples.

Ingredients:

Black tea bags

Boiling water

Apple slices

Cinnamon sticks

Honey or sugar (optional)

Instructions:

Brew black tea bags in boiling water according to package instructions. Add apple slices and cinnamon sticks to the hot tea. Allow the tea to steep and cool to room temperature. Refrigerate until chilled. Sweeten with honey or sugar if desired. Serve over ice and garnish with additional apple slices and cinnamon sticks.

10. Pumpkin Grits with Shrimp

Embrace the autumnal spirit by creating pumpkin grits topped with succulent shrimp. The velvety pumpkin-infused grits offer a unique twist on a traditional favorite, while the shrimp add a touch of coastal charm to the dish.

Ingredients:

Stone-ground grits

Canned pumpkin puree

Shrimp, peeled and deveined

Garlic, minced

Thyme leaves

Chicken or vegetable broth

Heavy cream

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Prepare stone-ground grits according to package instructions, substituting some of the water with chicken or vegetable broth. Stir in canned pumpkin puree and a splash of heavy cream into the cooked grits. In a separate pan, sauté shrimp with garlic and thyme leaves until cooked. Serve the pumpkin grits topped with the sautéed shrimp. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

With South Carolina's September harvest at your fingertips, these ten unique fall recipes offer a taste of the region's rich culinary diversity. Whether you're savoring the sweetness of peaches or reveling in the earthy flavors of sweet potatoes, these dishes showcase the best of fall's bounty in the Palmetto State.