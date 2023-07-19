4 Must-Try Cocktails to Celebrate National Tequila Day

× 1 of 25 Expand Josie Derrick Photography × 2 of 25 Expand Josie Derrick Photography × 3 of 25 Expand Josie Derrick Photography × 4 of 25 Expand Josie Derrick Photography × 5 of 25 Expand Josie Derrick Photography × 6 of 25 Expand Josie Derrick Photography × 7 of 25 Expand Josie Derrick Photography × 8 of 25 Expand Josie Derrick Photography × 9 of 25 Expand Josie Derrick Photography × 10 of 25 Expand Josie Derrick Photography × 11 of 25 Expand Josie Derrick Photography × 12 of 25 Expand Josie Derrick Photography × 13 of 25 Expand Josie Derrick Photography × 14 of 25 Expand Josie Derrick Photography × 15 of 25 Expand Josie Derrick Photography × 16 of 25 Expand Josie Derrick Photography × 17 of 25 Expand Josie Derrick Photography × 18 of 25 Expand Josie Derrick Photography × 19 of 25 Expand Josie Derrick Photography × 20 of 25 Expand Josie Derrick Photography × 21 of 25 Expand Josie Derrick Photography × 22 of 25 Expand Josie Derrick Photography × 23 of 25 Expand Josie Derrick Photography × 24 of 25 Expand Josie Derrick Photography × 25 of 25 Expand Josie Derrick Photography Prev Next

Let's start the celebration with a few fun facts to digest with your drinks: Tequila is made from the blue agave plant, which is native to Mexico. To earn its name, the distilled spirit must be produced in the state of Jalisco, where the city of Santiago de Tequila is considered to be the beverage's birthplace. So beloved is its eponymous drink, the town is a UNESCO World Heritage Site; the government of Mexico has officially named it a Pueblo Mágico, or Magical Town.

Luckily, Tequila's "magic" has been bottled and distributed around the world, so you can enjoy a beverage with unique flavor and kick without leaving the islands. Take a tour of these four local watering holes to celebrate National Tequila Day with cocktails that add refreshing new twists to this classic spirit.

Josie Derrick Photography The Palm Pom

The Destination: Coastal Provisions, Isle of Palms

The Drink: The Palm Pom

To begin your journey, head over to Coastal Provisions at Wild Dunes on Isle of Palms, where you'll meet an inspired combo. "It's a hybrid cocktail, specifically created for Coastal Provisions, that combines the traditional margarita and Pimm's Cup ingredients with a twist of Wild Dunes creativity," says Brian Richards, food and beverage director.

"It's really refreshing, and it won't wreck your palate if you're going to have a meal," says Richards. Do yourself a favor and have a bite to eat to fuel up for your tequila adventure. We like their Summer Salad.

The Palm Pom: Reposado tequila, Montenegro Amaro, Punt e Mes vermouth, house-made pomegranate limeade, soda water; served on the rocks in a Collins glass rimmed with a peppercorn crush and sea salt dust; garnished with a cucumber slice.

Josie Derrick Photography Summer Thyme in Maine

The Destination: The Refuge, Isle of Palms

The Drink: Summer Thyme in Maine

Next on the agenda, it's time to visit The Refuge on Isle of Palms to taste a cocktail with an unexpected ingredient: Blueberries.

Inspired by his time spent living in New England, executive chef and bar manager Jason Daly decided to use that region's most popular berry to make a simple syrup, which he incorporated into the recipe for his tequila-based creation. "Blueberries are the number one export in Maine," says Daly. The unique blend makes for a not-too-sweet drink with complex layers. "Tequila gives it a nice little bite."

Summer Thyme in Maine: Añejo tequila, lemon juice, house-made blueberry thyme simple syrup; topped with prosecco; served on the rocks in a Collins glass.

Josie Derrick Photography Mi Boy Lilikoi

The Destination: The Longboard, Sullivan's Island

The Drink: Mi Boy Lilikoi

Now it's time to island hop, so ask your designated driver to take you to The Longboard on Sullivan's Island, where you can grab a spot at the restaurant's striking centerpiece bar, which was made from oyster shells, concrete, and sea glass.

Beverage director Billy Rockefeller calls The Longboard's laid-back atmosphere and diverse crowd of locals and tourists "the perfect blend of everything." Today's tequila tasting tour features a drink that is similarly balanced. Utilizing ingredients such as habanero pepper and passion fruit, this cocktail is a winning combination of "the Three S's," says Rockefeller. "A little smoky, a little spicy, a little sweet."

Mi Boy Lilikoi: Reposado tequila, mezcal, habanero, lime, passion fruit foam; served on the rocks in a Collins glass rimmed with chili-lime salt and topped with a dehydrated lime.

Josie Derrick Photography Pineapple Ranch Water

The Destination: Mex 1 Coastal Cantina, Sullivan's Island

The Drink: Pineapple Ranch Water

End your tour by walking over to Mex 1 Coastal Cantina on Sullivan's Island, where you can make sure to stay hydrated with a delicious cocktail that's heavy on the agua.

Served in a Topo Chico mineral water bottle, this tequila twist offers "10 ounces of mix instead of 3 ounces of mix," says Morgan Hurley, marketing and beverage director. "You're getting so much of the Topo Chico it makes it lighter, so you're hydrating."

While you're at it, this is also a great time to refuel with a shared round of chicken nachos, shrimp tacos, or mahi-mahi platos. Got more friends arriving for the final toast? Treat them with Mex 1's National Tequila Day buy-one-get-one-free margarita special, because "drinking is more fun with friends," says Hurley.

As you and your companions reflect upon the events and flavors of National Tequila Day, consider Hurley's thoughts on the spirit: "The agave plant takes six to eight years to reach maturity, so it sits in the sun. I like to say you're drinking the sun's energy. Tequila is for the sun seekers." Cheers to that.

Pineapple Ranch Water: Fresh-pineapple-infused blanco tequila, Topo Chico, lime zest, sugar, and salt; served with a lime on top.

