5 Restaurants on IOP & Sullivan's with Menu Items you Simply Must Try

There are plenty of unique and must-try menu items to discover at these noteworthy island restaurants. Bon appétit!
- Page 1 (Results 1-10)
-
1
ACME Lowcountry Kitchen31 J C Long Blvd , Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451
ACME Lowcountry Kitchen serves up delicious southern fare with a twist. One must-try dish is the Shrimp and Grits, featuring succulent shrimp, cheesy grits, and a spicy tomato broth that really packs a punch.
-
2
Coda Del Pesce1130 Ocean Blvd, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451
Specializing in fresh, Italian-inspired seafood dishes, Coda Del Pesce boasts a menu that is sure to impress. One unique item to try is theirThe Obstinate Daughter prides itself on serving local and seasonal ingredients in creative and delicious ways. One dish that stands out is their Ravioli del Plin, a handmade pasta dish filled with ricotta, spinach, and Parmesan in a sage butter sauce.Calamari Spaghetti, featuring tender squid, house-made spaghetti, and a tomato broth.
-
3
Obstinate Daughter2063 Middle Street, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29482
The Obstinate Daughter prides itself on serving local and seasonal ingredients in creative and delicious ways. One dish that stands out is their Ravioli del Plin, a handmade pasta dish filled with ricotta, spinach, and Parmesan in a sage butter sauce.
-
4
The Co-Op Frose & Eatery1515 Palm Blvd, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29451
Aside from their famous frozen rose, which is widely known and loved amongst tourists and locals, this casual eatery serves up a variety of delectable sandwiches, including one standout option: The Bronx Bomber, a unique take on a classic pastrami sandwich featuring thinly sliced pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing on marble rye bread.
-
5
The Longboard2213-B Middle Street, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29482
This Hawaiian-inspired restaurant serves up dishes that are as delicious as they are unique. One must-try item is their Poke Bowl, featuring fresh tuna, seaweed salad, avocado, and pickled ginger served over a bed of sushi rice.
- Page 1 (Results 1-10)