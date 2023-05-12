A Lowcountry guide to Memorial Day

Memorial Day was established to honor those who have lost their lives while serving in the armed forces. However, over time, it has evolved into much more than that. Throughout history, Memorial Day has not only provided us with an opportunity to remember and pay tribute to those who have sacrificed for our freedoms. It has also become a time to gather with loved ones and reflect on the things for which we are grateful.

On Memorial Day, friends and family often come together in various ways to commemorate the fallen and spend quality time with one another. Typical festivities include traveling, socializing, swimming and visiting the beach. And it’s undeniable that food plays a vital role in a successful Memorial Day celebration. Fortunately, the barrier islands and the city of Charleston offer no shortage of military history, exciting outdoor activities and delectable cuisine, ensuring a well-rounded observance of this important holiday.

Beachside Remembrance: Honoring Memorial Day with Sand, Sun and Gratitude

Fort Moultrie

Those who prefer to stay near the beaches can explore Fort Moultrie on Sullivan’s Island. One of the oldest forts along the Eastern Seaboard, its initially was constructed for the Revolutionary War and later utilized during the Civil War. After touring the fort, visitors can easily find a meal on or near the islands; some might even choose to catch a boat ride from the IOP Marina and enjoy a delightful picnic on the water.

Sullivan’s Island offers a diverse range of local eateries for those seeking hassle-free dining options. For a traditional Memorial Day meal, Home Team BBQ is a fantastic choice, serving delicious smoked meats and sandwiches. Poe’s Tavern, on the other hand, puts a unique twist on Memorial Day celebrations by naming its burgers after pieces from the restaurant’s namesake, Edgar Allan Poe, who was stationed on Sullivan’s while serving in the Army.

For those looking for more eclectic Southern dishes, The Obstinate Daughter offers a delightful take on traditional cuisine, while Sullivan’s Fish Camp satisfies seafood cravings. And for those seeking the best of both worlds, chartering a boat from The Co-Op on Sullivan’s Island after a meal comes with a view of the breathtaking sunset over Charleston’s skyline – and maybe a refreshing cup of frose from The Co-Op.

Patriotic Pioneers: Celebrating Memorial Day in Mount Pleasant

U.S.S. Yorktown at Patriots Point

Moving inland to Mount Pleasant, visitors celebrating Memorial Day might consider taking a tour of Patriots Point, one of the largest maritime museums of its kind. Visitors can explore the aircraft carrier USS Yorktown, the destroyer USS Laffey, 28 aircraft, the Medal of Honor Museum and the Vietnam Experience. After the tour, you can cool off and relax with loved ones by renting kayaks or paddleboards from Coastal Expeditions on Shem Creek, where you can explore one of Charleston’s most picturesque waterways and potentially encounter some local Lowcountry wildlife, including dolphins.

Saltwater Cowboys

Conclude Memorial Day at one of Shem Creek’s waterside restaurants, such as Shem Creek Crab House, which is famous for its steam pots. The menu includes mouthwatering options such as the Lowcountry shrimp boil, crab house crab pot, Dungeness crab or Alaskan snow crab, all served with Andouille sausage, corn, potatoes, garlic, butter and Old Bay seasoning. Saltwater Cowboys offers Southern fried seafood and Memorial Day barbecue, along with a variety of appetizers, burgers, sandwiches, salads and a vibrant nightlife. Meanwhile, Red’s Ice House offers food, drinks and stunning Charleston sunsets. The restaurant and bar have been voted Best Waterfront Bar since 2004, Best Mount Pleasant Bar since 2007 and Best Outdoor Patio since 2011 by the readers of the Charleston City Paper. Red’s boasts signature dips, seafood queso, small plates and a range of entrees including smoked barbecue pork nachos, oysters, crab cakes and more.

Harbor of Honor: Celebrating Memorial Day in Downtown Charleston

For those hoping to celebrate Memorial Day in downtown Charleston, make sure to visit the Field of Honor in Charleston’s Marion Square. Here you can honor loved ones by purchasing a flag to recognize and memorialize their sacrifice as a member of the armed forces. While in the area, immerse yourself in the Spoleto Festival, a celebration of different styles of music that draws music lovers from around the nation. The festival kicks off on Memorial Day weekend and runs through June 11.

After a day in the city, indulge in one of Charleston’s exceptional dining experiences. Slightly North of Broad, affectionately known as SNOB by locals, is a modern Southern kitchen located in an airy 18th-century warehouse. The menu offers a wide variety of small plates, including butternut squash bisque, steamed local clams and charcuterie. Alternatively, you can opt for a main dish like BBQ tuna, grilled cherry point swordfish or New Zealand lamb rack.

For a memorable Memorial Day meal, consider dining at Poogan’s Porch, which serves traditional Lowcountry cuisine in a Victorian townhouse. Enjoy a delightful meal on the porch and choose a wine from an extensive cellar. Poogan’s Porch features Charleston favorites such as fried green tomatoes, she crab soup and pimento cheese fritters as starters. Pair these with an entree like bone-in fried chicken or shrimp ’n grits.

If you prefer a more traditional Memorial Day meal to conclude your celebration, head to Rodney Scott’s BBQ on King Street. Known for its classic smoked meats and barbecue sandwiches, Rodney Scott’s also offers smoked wings, catfish and burgers. Complement your entree with appetizers or sides like loaded mac ’n cheese, collard greens or hushpuppies.

There is no denying that the Lowcountry has a unique way of providing everything Memorial Day is all about. The city and surrounding areas are rife with historical military sites where locals and tourists can pay homage to those who have sacrificed while celebrating the day in fun ways and enjoying traditional – or not-so-traditional – Memorial Day meals with friends and family.