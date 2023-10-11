Basic Projects Announces Wine Dinners For the Fall Season

Basic Projects, the Charleston-based hospitality brand behind Basic Kitchen, Post House Inn, and Sullivan’s Fish Camp is excited to announce an impressive line-up of wine dinners across the restaurant portfolio for the fall season. The culinary teams have worked closely with local Charleston purveyors including Kindlewood Farms, GrowFood Carolina, and Bradford Farms to use seasonal ingredients throughout the menus, ones that mark the beginning of fall and changes in season.

From an intimate dinner in the courtyard of Post House with Kivelstadt Cellars of Sonoma Valley, to a collaboration with Sullivan’s Fish Camp and Graft Wine Shop and Wine Bar, the following events will take place this fall:

Winemaker's Dinner at Post House with Kivelstadt Cellars (Thursday, October 26th):

Post House welcomes Sonoma-based boutique winery, Kivelstadt Cellars for a Winemaker's Dinner in the restaurant's courtyard. Based in Northern California, Kivelstadt Cellars is all about making honest wine from organic vineyards - focusing on farming and minimalist winemaking to craft wines that appeal to everyone. The special evening will be Co-hosted by Jordan Kivelstadt of Kivelstadt Cellars and Robin Hollis, Executive Chef of Post House. Guests can expect a four course menu with wine pairings, and Kivelstadt wines available for purchase following the dinner. The dinner will take place from 6:00pm - 9:00pm. Tickets are $100/person pre-tax and gratuity and can be purchased via Resy in the link here.

Sullivan's Fish Camp Teams Up With Graft Wine Shop and Wine Bar and Maker's Post (Wednesday, November 1st):

The seaside restaurant partners with downtown Charleston hotspot for all things vino, Graft Wine Shop and Wine Bar and Maker's Post, on Sullivan’s Island, for an unforgettable experience on the island. Graft Owners and Sommeliers, Femi Oyediran and Miles White will work alongside Sullivan’s Fish Camp’s Executive Chef, Nick Wilber to hand select their

favorite wines to pair with Nick's fresh-caught seafood dishes. The evening will begin with a cocktail hour in the back garden of Maker’s Post, followed by a four course dinner in the main dining room of Sullivan’s Fish Camp. Guests will have the opportunity to purchase Femi and Miles' favorite wines following the dinner. Tickets are $100/person pre-tax and gratuity and can be purchased via Resy in the link here.

Basic Kitchen and Pay it Forward Guest Chef Dinner (Sunday, November 12th):

Finally, the team at Basic Kitchen will host an intimate wine dinner event on Sunday, November 12th in partnership with Pay it Forward - Charleston’s Emergency Relief Fund, which supports members in the food & beverage industry who are experiencing unexpected financial hardship. Basic Kitchen’s Executive Chef Charlie Layton will welcome James Beard Nominated Chef Jason Hammel of Chicago’s Lula Cafe to Charleston for the special evening to further support Pay it Forward as well as celebrate the launch of Jason’s new cookbook, The Lula Cafe Cookbook. Additional details on the dinner and how to purchase tickets will be released in the coming weeks.

For more information, please visit the restaurant’s webpages at www.theposthouseinn.com, www.sullivansfishcamp.com, and www.basickitchen.com.