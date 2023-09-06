Charleston Restaurant Week Returns Sep 7

by

×

1 of 14

Andrew-Cebulka-BLU-Flank Steak Salad-2233.jpg

ANDREW CEBULKA

×

2 of 14

Andrew-Cebulka-82 Queen-3451.jpg

ANDREW CEBULKA

×

3 of 14

charlestonspread (1).jpg

Christopher Shane 2014

×

4 of 14

Andrew-Cebulka-Pier 101-1896.jpg

ANDREW CEBULKA

×

5 of 14

Andrew-Cebulka-Revival-Seared duck breast-1775.jpg

ANDREW CEBULKA

×

6 of 14

Andrew-Cebulka-Exteriors-High Cotton-3562.jpg

ANDREW CEBULKA

×

7 of 14

Kingstide-hero (1) (1).jpg

ANDREW CEBULKA

×

8 of 14

Andrew-Cebulka-Pier 101-lowcountry boil-2095.jpg

ANDREW CEBULKA

×

9 of 14

Andrew-Cebulka-82 Queen_Shrimp and grits-3497.jpg

ANDREW CEBULKA

×

10 of 14

Andrew-Cebulka-Wincent Chiccos-Bolognese-1947.jpg

ANDREW CEBULKA

×

11 of 14

Andrew-Cebulka-Charleston Crab House-Steamed Crab Pot-0057.jpg

ANDREW CEBULKA

×

12 of 14

Andrew-Cebulka-Rue de Jean-Mussels-1482.jpg

ANDREW CEBULKA

×

13 of 14

Andrew-Cebulka-BLU-Flank Steak Salad-2238.jpg

ANDREW CEBULKA

×

14 of 14

rest_week_sept23_seal.png

The next installment of Charleston Restaurant Week kicks off Thursday, September 7, and runs through Sunday, September 17.

The popular event offers patrons the opportunity to explore and enjoy world-renowned cuisine from Charleston area chefs, as participating restaurants offer specially selected lunch and dinner menus. 

Over 50 restaurants from across the region are signed on for the event. Several restaurants are also offering brunch options.

To view a complete list of participating restaurants, view menus or make reservations, visit the link HERE. 

Mark your calendars for the next installment of Charleston Restaurant Week, taking place from January 11 - January 21, 2024. 