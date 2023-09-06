Charleston Restaurant Week Returns Sep 7

1 of 14
The next installment of Charleston Restaurant Week kicks off Thursday, September 7, and runs through Sunday, September 17.
The popular event offers patrons the opportunity to explore and enjoy world-renowned cuisine from Charleston area chefs, as participating restaurants offer specially selected lunch and dinner menus.
Over 50 restaurants from across the region are signed on for the event. Several restaurants are also offering brunch options.
To view a complete list of participating restaurants, view menus or make reservations, visit the link HERE.
Mark your calendars for the next installment of Charleston Restaurant Week, taking place from January 11 - January 21, 2024.