Charleston Uncorked: Wine Adventures Await in the Lowcountry

Spring in Charleston is undoubtedly the pinnacle of the year in the Lowcountry. The enchanting landscape bursts with vibrant life, adorned with blossoming flowers and delectable farm-fresh watermelons. With rising temperatures, Charleston springs to life, pulsating with energy and excitement through an array of festivals and outdoor events. Instead of bracing for the influx of tourists and summer visitors, seize the opportunity to delve into the treasures of Charleston this month. Fortunately, May emerges as the ideal time to explore the Holy City.
Among Charleston's many accolades, its gastronomic offerings stand in a league of their own. In May, throughout Charleston County, a variety of wine-focused events await. Whether you envision savoring wine at a charming picnic, a historic plantation, an art class, or simply indulging in a glass with friends, Charleston promises an experience tailored to your preferences.
- Page 1 (Results 1-10)
-
1
Garden Stroll and Wine Tasting at Historic Middleton Place4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston, South Carolina 29414
Event: Cost: $35 | May 24th, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Immerse yourself in a truly exclusive experience as Middleton Place unveils its captivating Garden Stroll and Wine Tasting event. Nestled within the embrace of Historic Middleton Place, home to America's oldest landscaped gardens, this cherished landmark has withstood the tests of time—from the American Revolution and the Civil War to earthquakes, hurricanes, and numerous economic hardships. The Middleton Place Foundation, dedicated to preserving its rich heritage, has diligently studied the lives and narratives of the enslaved individuals who were an integral part of Middleton's history. Spanning seven generations, more than 2,800 individuals were owned by the Middleton family from 1738 to 1865. An enduring testament to their lives, challenges, and contributions can be explored through a permanent exhibit housed within the estate.
As daylight fades, Middleton Place warmly welcomes those aged 21 and above to embark on a remarkable evening of wine and gastronomic delights. Witness the gardens transform under a different light as the sun gracefully sets upon the flourishing grounds. Indulge in a delightful array of delectable hors d'oeuvres perfectly complemented by an exquisite selection of wines meticulously curated by the expert team at the estate's esteemed restaurant. Each installment of the Garden Stroll and Wine Tasting event boasts a unique theme, with the wine selection rotating to offer an ever-changing experience. As you wander the plantation and its grounds, you'll have the opportunity to delve into the daily lives of the enslaved individuals who shaped the history of Middleton Place. This elegant event serves as a testament to the intertwined tapestry of social and architectural history, illuminating the contributions of both the Middleton family and the African and African American individuals who resided within these storied grounds
-
2
Paint, Poem & Sip at Hotel Emeline181 Church Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29401
Event: Sunday, May 21st, 2023 1 p.m. to 3p.m
Nestled on upper Church Street, the enchanting Emeline Hotel beckons with a haven of luxury and comfort in the heart of Charleston. As you traverse the cobblestone streets, the rhythmic cadence of horses' hooves creates a symphony echoing through the halls of this cozy retreat. Indulge in the Emeline's lavish amenities, including a remarkable coffee shop and the renowned culinary delight, Frannie & The Fox restaurant.
Mark your calendar for May 21st, when local artist and poet, Jenan McClain, takes center stage at Emeline's breathtaking outdoor patio with a captivating event: Paint, Poem, and Sip. Drawing inspiration from the natural beauty that surrounds her, McClain masterfully crafts her art using acrylic and oil pastels. Hailing from Mount Pleasant, SC, this talented artist invites you to explore her stunning artwork and learn more about her illustrious career on her website.
Paint, Poem, and Sip is a noteworthy component of the esteemed Artist in Residency Program at Emeline Hotel, launched in July of the previous year. This engaging workshop, led by McClain, caters to all skill levels, fostering a creative atmosphere where participants can unleash their artistic prowess. To enhance your experience, begin the day with a delectable brunch at Frannie & The Fox by making reservations in advance. The event fee of $75 covers the cost of paint supplies and grants you the pleasure of selecting your preferred wine to accompany the artistic journey.
As you immerse yourself in this extraordinary event, you'll come to appreciate that the Emeline Hotel itself is a masterpiece. Its architectural elegance graces the historic landscape of Charleston, embodying the essence of artistry in every corner.
-
3
Prosecco Picnic in the Idyllic Igloo at Wild Dunes Resort5757 Palm Blvd, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451
Throughout this entire month, Wild Dunes Resort invites you to experience the enchantment of a Prosecco Picnic in a cozy igloo nestled on the picturesque Sweet Grass Plaza. Located on the captivating Isle of Palms, this romantic beachfront haven sets the stage for a delightful afternoon of indulgence and effervescent merriment. Spring in Charleston blesses us with idyllic weather, making it the perfect time to bask in the outdoors and relish a sun-kissed day.
The Prosecco Picnic unfolds in two exquisite packages: Tier One and Tier Two, both curated to elevate your experience. Regardless of your choice, each tier includes essential elements such as a blanket, cutlery, champagne glasses, a scrumptious 12" sub from Hudson's, two bottles of water, and a bottle of delightful prosecco. Tier One, priced at $100 for two people, boasts an array of additional delights, including a bottle of Lamarca, and a selection of locally sourced snacks such as popcorn, benne wafers, fruit, and a nut mix. Tier Two goes above and beyond, encompassing a foldable picnic table, a bottle of Luminore, a delectable charcuterie board, an assortment of local snacks (popcorn, Isle of Palms Saltwater Taffy, nuts, and fruit mix), Carr's crackers, and pretzel crisps.
To embark on this extraordinary escapade, simply reserve your picnic basket and bottle of prosecco at Hudson's Market before 4:30 p.m. Upon collection, you'll be ready to savor a delightful day at the splendid Wild Dunes Resort, embracing the tranquility and indulgence that await you.
-
4
Wine 101- In Vino Veritas at Total Wine & More1501 N Highway 17, Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina 29464
Event: May 25th, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. , May 27th, 2023 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Whether you're a wine enthusiast eager to deepen your understanding or simply seeking a refresher on the fundamentals, Wine 101 - In Vino Veritas is the perfect foundational class to expand your knowledge of the captivating world of wine. This comprehensive course is designed to introduce you to the basic characteristics of wine, empowering you to identify its nuances, score it, and serve it with confidence. From distinguishing between cork and screw-on tops to unraveling the history of winemaking and the sourcing of materials, this class offers a holistic exploration of wine's essentials.
Throughout the course, you'll have the opportunity to indulge in various food and wine pairings, ensuring that you become adept at impressing your guests during your next dinner party. The session typically lasts approximately two hours, and the course fee is an affordable $20 per person. To secure your spot, reservations are required at Total Wine & More, the esteemed host of this educational experience.
If May 25th or 27th doesn't suit your schedule, fear not, as Total Wine & More offers a range of enticing events to further enhance your wine knowledge. From "Wine and Cheese: A Guide to Perfect Pairings" to "So Many Chardonnay" and "Blind Brew Battles," each course is priced at $20 per person, ensuring an exceptional and affordable way to spend your time. These captivating events are thoughtfully designed to be both engaging and enjoyable, allowing you to expand your knowledge of wine, beer, or liquor in a fascinating manner.
- Page 1 (Results 1-10)