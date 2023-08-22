Coastal Mediterranean Restaurant Lola Rose is Officially Open for Business

James Beard award-nominated chef Kevin Johnson and his wife Susan, who opened The Grocery in downtown Charleston in 2011, are thrilled to announce the official opening of their second concept, Lola Rose at 3540 Park Avenue Blvd. at The Bend in Carolina Park, Mt. Pleasant, SC. Lola Rose features a menu of coastal Mediterranean cuisine and cocktails in a relaxed, convivial setting and will officially open Tuesday, August 22.

Joining Johnson in the kitchen is Hunter Conklin, who has been with The Grocery since 2021 and looks forward to sharing his love for Mediterranean cooking in his new role at Lola Rose. Johnson and Conklin have collaborated on the Lola Rose menu, which features comforting and approachable dishes, from big, seasonal salads and wood-fired pizzas to fresh pastas, local seafood and classic mains. As they do at The Grocery, Johnson and Conklin are committed to sourcing the best local and regional ingredients, executed in innovative ways.

Standout starters include Prosciutto with Cheesy Hush Puppies and Peach Mostarda; and Fritto Misto with Clams, Calamari, Pickled Green Tomatoes, Summer Vegetables and Pepperoncini Remoulade. A selection of pizzas are fired in a custom pizza oven imported from Italy. There are also fresh and extruded pastas, ranging from a Rigatoni with Bolognese Bianco to a Spaghetti with Chowder Clams, Saffron and Calabrian Chile. Entrees include more substantial takes on classic Mediterranean staples, including Roasted Chicken with Warm Fennel Vinaigrette and Steak with Mushroom Conserva. For those who save room for dessert, a small but satisfying selection includes Zeppole with Lemon Curd, a Chocolate and Hazelnut Tart, and a Butterscotch Budino.

At the bar, classic negronis, sangrias and daiquiris are served alongside frozen cocktails and creative spritzes like the “Blind Squirrel,” which features Lambrusco, Campari and Sweet Vermouth. The beverage list is rounded out with a selection of local beers and a wine list that focuses on winemakers of the Mediterranean and American coastlines.

Designed by the renowned David Thompson Studio in Charleston, the interiors of Lola Rose feature a lively bar, dining room with open views of the kitchen anchored by a custom wood burning oven, and a covered patio outfitted with heaters and ceiling fans for all-season use. Inside, familiar design elements like exposed wood beams, earth toned tile, textured walls and comfortable upholstery are balanced by more industrial accents of stone, steel and copper. The space features the work of several local artists and craftspeople, including a custom stamped concrete floor by artist Suzanne Allen and a statement mirror in the dining room by glass craftsman Bob Hines of Hines Studio.

Lola Rose will open for dinner starting Tuesday, August 22 at 4 p.m. Hours of operation are Tuesday – Saturday open for dinner at 4 p.m. Starting August 29, reservations can be made on Resy. For more information, call 843.388.7940, visit lolarosemtp.com and follow along at @lolarose_mtp.