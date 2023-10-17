Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails Launches Halloween Pop-Up

Mount Pleasant's Handcraft Kitchen and Cocktails has officially kicked off spooky season with its Halloween pop-up bar featuring themed decor, new menu items, and specialty cocktails fit for ghosts and ghouls.

A few cocktail highlights can be found below:

Witches Brew made with hot apple cider, bourbon, and rosemary sprig

Spider in the Spritz made with sparkling wine, mulled cider, and apple

Treat Old Fashioned made with your choice of Skrewball old fashioned or Fig old fashioned

The pop-up will be running through Halloween night.