Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails Launches Halloween Pop-Up

Mount Pleasant's Handcraft Kitchen and Cocktails has officially kicked off spooky season with its Halloween pop-up bar featuring themed decor, new menu items, and specialty cocktails fit for ghosts and ghouls.

A few cocktail highlights can be found below:

  • Witches Brew made with hot apple cider, bourbon, and rosemary sprig
  • Spider in the Spritz made with sparkling wine, mulled cider, and apple
  • Treat Old Fashioned and Treat Old Fashioned made with your choice of Skrewball old fashioned or Fig old fashioned

The pop-up will be running through Halloween night.

2211272533ezgif-5-e7372d6a1c.pdf-1_1_1.png

Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails

735 Coleman Blvd, Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina 29464

Reserve a Table

(843) 972-8060

Visit Website