Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails Launches Halloween Pop-Up
Mount Pleasant's Handcraft Kitchen and Cocktails has officially kicked off spooky season with its Halloween pop-up bar featuring themed decor, new menu items, and specialty cocktails fit for ghosts and ghouls.
A few cocktail highlights can be found below:
- Witches Brew made with hot apple cider, bourbon, and rosemary sprig
- Spider in the Spritz made with sparkling wine, mulled cider, and apple
- Treat Old Fashioned and Treat Old Fashioned made with your choice of Skrewball old fashioned or Fig old fashioned
The pop-up will be running through Halloween night.
Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails
735 Coleman Blvd, Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina 29464