Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails Presents the Aperol Patio

Introducing an exciting venture by the masterminds behind Charleston's renowned Miracle bar, presenting the Aperol Patio—a fresh and enticing experience. Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails in Mt. Pleasant is set to unveil this captivating addition in collaboration with the esteemed Italian apéritif brand next month.

Prepare to be enchanted by a delightful atmosphere featuring a dedicated bar, tastefully adorned with branded décor and charming umbrellas. Indulge in the pleasure of lounging on the lush turfed area while savoring expertly crafted cocktails from the exclusive Aperol specialty drink menu.

While the patio is currently undergoing construction, rest assured that it will be fully prepared to welcome the public on July 20th, promising an unforgettable experience to all who visit.