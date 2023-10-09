Have A ‘Howling’ Fun Time At The Isle Of Palms Farmers Market

× Expand instagram - farmers market

The Isle of Palms Recreation Department will host its final farmers market of the 2023 season October 19 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Halloween-themed market will include local farmers and produce; local artists, crafters and photographers; vendors, booths and displays; live music; food trucks; specialty food; fairy hair; free family-friendly activities such as balloon art, games, face painting and a scavenger hunt; a playground; open play recreation fields and courts; and free gifts, while supplies last.

“Well, we have had an amazing season, and we cannot wait to top it off with our special Halloween-themed grand finale. Costumes, decorations, games, great music, delicious food and snack options, over 60 vendor booths, fairy hair, free balloon art, face painting, games and more,” said IOP Recreation Director Karrie Ferrell. “It will be a howling fun time for all ages.”