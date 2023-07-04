Isle Of Palms Farmers Market Set For July 20

The Isle of Palms Recreation Department will host its second monthly farmers market July 20 at the Recreation Center.

Activities are scheduled from 4 p.m.to 7 p.m. on the Rec Center’s front lawn. The market will offer more than 60 booths featuring local produce, crafts, artwork, photography, specialty foods, tinsel hair, balloon art, face painting and more. The theme of the July farmers market is IOP Rocks!

“During the June event, we had lots of butterfly kisses and happy faces,” said IOP Recreation Director Karrie Ferrell. “July promises to be as exciting, with various booths and displays, yummy food and family-friendly activities. We encourage both our residents and visitors to join in the fun.”

Farmers markets also are scheduled for Aug. 1 - Next to the Sea with The Blue Plantation Band; Sept. 21 - Safety with Isle of Palms Police and Fire; and Oct. 19 - Spooky, Kooky Ghoulie Funfest.