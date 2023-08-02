IOP Rec Department to Host Farmer’s Market August 17

× Expand instagram - farmers market

WHEN: August 17 Next to the SEA with The Blue Plantation Band

ADDITIONAL DATES INCLUDE:

September 21 - Safety Day with Isle of Palms Police and Fire

October 19 - Spooky, Kooky, Ghoulie Funfest

TIME: 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: Isle of Palms Recreation Center (front lawn, under the Oaks) WHAT City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department will host the third Farmer’s Market for the 2023 season on August 17th.

The NEXT TO THE SEA themed market will include:

Locally grown produce

Local artists, crafters, and photographers

Other vendors, booths, and displays.

Live Music

Vendor features

Food trucks

Specialty Food

FREE Family-friendly activities – Balloon Art, Games, Face Painting, Scavenger Hunt

Playground

Open play recreation fields and courts

Free gifts (while supplies last)

Happy Faces AND A GOOD TIME FOR ALL AGES!!!!

“As we celebrate our life NEXT TO THE SEA, we are floating towards another fun and exciting line-up of vendors for the IOP Farmers Market on August 17th,” shared Karrie Ferrell, Recreation Director. “Locally grown and crafted, our market products and merchandise are a variety-filled array of must-haves and just-want items,” she continued. General admission to the Isle of Palms Farmers Market is FREE! Visit IOP.net, Facebook, and Instagram for the latest events and happenings.