Islander 71 to host Herradura Dinner

Islander 71 will host a Herradura Tequila dinner on the rooftop Aloha deck on Thursday, November 9th.
This four-course dinner will be paired with specialty cocktails from Herradura Tequila by Austin Dain, as well as some education around the spirit.
Here’s a look at the expected menu:
- First Course: Raw Local Oyster topped with a house-made mango mignonette, Habanero Tobikko, and micro greens.
- Second Course: Chipotle shrimp over a corn puree and avocado salsa topped with crispy tobacco shallots
- Third Course: Your choice of Orange soy glazed flank steak or local fish filet (Mahi-Mahi) with fresh chimichurri, smash fried potatoes and grilled asparagus
- Fourth Course: House-Made Caramel Pineapple Upside Down Cake
- Each course will be paired with a cocktail.