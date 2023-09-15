Isle Of Palms Farmers Market To Celebrate Safety Day

× Expand instagram - farmers market

Safety Day will be the theme of the fourth Isle of Palms Recreation farmers market of the 2023 season, scheduled from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 21.

The market will include Sandy the police K-9 officer; firetrucks; rescue vehicles; other police vehicles; locally grown produce; local artists, crafters and photographers; other vendors, booths and displays; live music; food trucks; specialty food; fairy hair; free family-friend activities, including balloon art, games, face painting and a scavenger hunt; a playground; open play recreation fields and courts; and free gifts, while supplies last.

“The September farmers market is particularly special because we celebrate our brave police officers, safety officers, firefighters, medics and support and administrative teams on IOP. They risk their lives in an instance to help the residents and visitors on the island. This is our way of saying thank you so much for all you do,” said Recreation Director Karrie Ferrell.

The last farmers market of the 2023 season is scheduled for Oct. 19.

