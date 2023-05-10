Lola Rose, Coastal Mediterranean Restaurant to Open This Summer

Kevin & Susan Johnson

James Beard award-nominated chef Kevin Johnson and his wife Susan, who opened The Grocery in downtown Charleston in 2011, are thrilled to announce the opening of their second concept, Lola Rose. Located at The Bend at 3540 Park Avenue Blvd. in the Carolina Park neighborhood of Mt. Pleasant, Lola Rose is slated to open in summer 2023.

Building on the same neighborhood spirit that The Grocery brought to Charleston over a decade ago, Lola Rose aims to be a gathering place for Mt. Pleasant, featuring coastal Mediterranean cuisine in a relaxed, convivial setting. Designed by the renowned David Thompson Studio in Charleston, the interiors feature a lively bar, dining room with an open kitchen showcasing a custom pizza oven, and a covered patio.

Chef Hunter Conklin

Kevin will be joined in the kitchen by Hunter Conklin, who has been with The Grocery since 2021. Johnson and Conklin have collaborated on a menu that features comforting and approachable dishes, from big, seasonal salads and wood-fired pizzas to fresh and extruded pastas, local seafood and classic mains. Throughout his noteworthy career as a leader in the local food scene, Kevin has built lasting relationships with the Lowcountry’s best farmers, foragers, fishermen and artisans and looks forward to sharing their bounty with Lola Rose guests.

At the bar, classic favorites are served alongside seasonal spritzes, local beer and a wine list that focuses on the winemakers of Mediterranean and American coastlines.

The second act for The Johnsons is a deliberate one. They have raised their family in north Mount Pleasant and are proud to call the area home. As they searched for a location for a second restaurant, they realized that while the northern end of Mt. Pleasant has experienced tremendous growth in the past few years, there is still room for more elevated dining experiences. They are delighted to be able to bring Lola Rose to the community they know and love.

“Susan and I have long talked about where we saw ourselves opening a second concept, and are so excited to have found this spot,” said Kevin Johnson. “We love our Mt. Pleasant community and feel very fortunate to be able to live, play and now work in such a beautiful and welcoming place.”

An early summer 2023 opening is anticipated, and Lola Rose is now hiring for all positions. For more information, visit lolarosemtp.com and follow along at @lolarose_mtp.