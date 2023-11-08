Miracle: Handcraft Kitchen and Cocktails Holiday Pop-up Bar

The holiday-themed cocktail pop-up bar concept, Miracle, is kicking off at Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails in Mount Pleasant on Monday, November 20 for the 2023 holiday season. Featuring festive original cocktails, over-the-top decorations, and exciting new mug designs to bring the holiday season to life, this year’s holiday season promises to be one of the best yet. The mugs will be available for purchase at all bars.

Miracle at Handcraft will feature a holiday oasis with over the top kitschy, festive décor and a themed cocktail menu with fan favorites such as the Christmapolitan and Christmas Cricket. New this year is Rudolph’s Replacement, The Krampus, and Marshmallows & Unicorns. The venue is also offering its Breakfast with Santa events during the first and second weekends of December, and reservations can be made on Resy.

At the end of this year’s season, Miracle will donate 10% of all proceeds from the sale of Santa Pants, Christmas Carol Barrel and Santa Heads signature glassware to the Seva Foundation, a global nonprofit eye care organization that works with local communities around the world.