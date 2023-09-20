Pumpkin Spice & Charleston Nice: The local guide to all things pumpkin flavored

The weather is cooling down and the treats are spicing up, specifically pumpkin spicing up. While Starbucks popularized the pumpkin spice latte, Charleston's local cafes do it best.

For those craving a classic fall pumpkin drink, head to Lodi Coffee. With outlets in Mt. Pleasant and North Charleston, they're showcasing an array of pumpkin delights, including pumpkin spice cream cold brew, pumpkin spice matcha, a traditional pumpkin spice latte, pumpkin pie frappe, pumpkin spice white mocha latte, pumpkin spice white mocha cream cold brew, pumpkin spice chai latte, and pumpkin spice cloud 9.

Lodi is the ultimate spot for local caffeine enthusiasts, crafting unique, homemade syrups. “We make all of our syrups and sauces in-house with natural and/or organic ingredients,” stated Jenny Grosso, Lodi's owner. “We’re inspired by nostalgia and flavors that bring happy memories.” Grosso added, “We hope people leave Lodi feeling delighted. We cherish seeing both regulars and first timers, especially those smiling in our Drive-Thru!”

If you're hunting for a warm, seasonal treat to accompany your drink, consider The Harbinger Cafe and Bakery on King Street and The Harken Cafe and Bakery on Queen Street. The Harbinger boasts a diverse fall menu. Co-owner Greer Gilchrist suggests pairings like a pumpkin spice latte with a pumpkin gingerbread cookie, a pumpkin loaf bread with coffee Glaze and cocoa graham crackers, a pumpkin scone with cinnamon butter crumble, a blackberry muffin with pumpkin coffee cake crumble, a pumpkin spice cake with tahini frosting, their pumpkin compote with candied pepitas, their pumpkin compote serves with their breakfast buns and granola bowls, a pumpkin everything bagel with herby cream cheese available only on Saturdays, or their pumpkin twists available only on Sundays.

Gilchrist, also co-owner of Harken Cafe, recommends their pumpkin caramel latte, pumpkin oat bar named 'Pump It Up', a pumpkin oat bar with dates and brown sugar crumble; a pumpkin macaroon with coconut, chocolate, and pumpkin; a pumpkin muffin with a chai crumble and a pumpkin cocoa cookie on top; and their pumpkin laminated scone folded with butter and pumpkin compote.

“Our menu captures the season's coziness,” remarked Gilchrist. “We wanted to indulge the fall feelings of warmth and rooting down. Both bakeries are unique because we take a lot of pride in our delicious and special recipes, creating a one-of-a-kind experience.”

For an offbeat option, The Knot Burger Pub in Summerville presents Fall-inspired freeze-dried candies.

“About three months ago, we started making freeze-dried candy named Astro-Knot Munchies inside of our restaurant,” said Dinah Yo, co-owner of The Knot Burger Pub. “For Fall, we put together a whole list of flavored candy, such as candy corn, blackberry cobbler, bomb pop, caramel apple, and S’mores. We are also offering freeze-dried Werther’s pumpkin pie, caramel apple, and maple cream caramels.”

Other fall-flavored treats can be found at the Bald Monkey Beanery, the Charleston Bakery, BKeD Shop, Delights Dessert and Coffee, Wildflour Pastry, and Vicious Biscuit.

Those looking to get a bit boozy this Fall should look no further than the Neighborhood Tap House in North Charleston where they are featuring seasonal pumpkin beers or Luxe Wine Bar in Summerville where they are offering pumpkin spice espresso martinis.

No matter how or where you wish to celebrate the season, the Charleston area has the remedy for your Fall flavor fever. Enjoy any of these delicious fall treats cozied up on the couch or on a crisp fall walk around your favorite Charleston sites.