Satellite Bar Launches Inaugural Sip and Shop Happy Hour Series
Newly opened King Street hotspot Satellite Bar has announced its inaugural Sip & Shop Happy Hour series on the rooftop, kicking off today and happening every Wednesday in October. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Satellite Bar will be partnering with local businesses to create a unique shopping experience with exclusive happy hour deals. This is the perfect opportunity to support local while you enjoy panoramic views of historic King Street at Charleston's latest rooftop bar.
Here's the lineup:
- October 4: Lena Marie Boutique and Link'd Permanent Jewelry
- October 11: Lala Links Jewelry
- October 18: Magari Boutique and Link'd Permanent Jewelry
- October 25: Lena Marie Boutique and Liv Bella Vita
The Satellite Bar
495 King Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29403