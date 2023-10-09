Sullivan's Island Fish Camp Launches New Brunch Menu & Hours for the Fall Season

Sullivan’s Island hotspot, Sullivan’s Fish Camp (2019 Middle Street on Sullivan’s Island) is excited to launch a brand new brunch menu starting this Saturday, October 7th. Just in time for the Fall season, the restaurant will open its doors for brunch service Saturday and Sunday mornings from 10:00am - 3:00pm. Sullivan’s Fish Camp will also transition to an all-day menu Monday - Friday with service from 12:00pm - 10:00pm.

Sullivan’s Fish Camp Executive Chef Nick Wilber presents a Sullivan’s spin on brunch classics, featuring delicious & craveable dishes such as:

Gluten Free Banana Bread - caramel and whipped cream

Fish Camp Pancakes - lemon & ricotta pancakes, hot peach chutney, honey butter

Avocado Toast - tomato chutney, seeds, sprouts, poached egg, sourdough toast

Jersey Egg Sando - country ham, cheese, aioli

Smoked Salmon Platter - cured salmon, 6 minute egg, creme fraiche, greens, pickles, sourdough toast

Full Sullivans - scrambled eggs, chicken sausage, sauteed greens, feta, tomato sugo

For images of each dish, use the link here. Exciting new drinks also hit the menu, along with housemade bloody marys and mimosas including:

Sully’s Sunrise - Hilton Head Spiced Rum, Passionfruit Liqueur, orange, pineapple, cranberry

Maple Cinnamon Whiskey Sour - Jim beam, maple cinnamon, syrup, lemon, egg white with an angostura swirl

Pumpkin Espresso Martini - vodka, Kahula, pumpkin, Second State cold brew, agave, finished with a pumped spice cold foam float

Grapefruit Freshie - choice of vodka or tequila with fresh squeezed grapefruit

In addition to new and rotating brunch highlights, guests can still enjoy Sullivan’s staples such as New England Lobster Rolls, Truffle Fried Shrimp and the Fish Camp Burger.

The restaurant is open all day Monday - Friday from 12:00pm - 10:00pm for lunch and dinner. Saturday and Sunday brunch service is from 10:00am - 3:00pm, snack menu from 3:00pm -

5:00pm, and dinner from 5:00pm - 10:00pm. Reservations are available on Resy. For more information, please visit sullivansfishcamp.com, call (843) 883-2100, or follow @sullivansfishcamp on social media.