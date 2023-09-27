The Co-Op Isle of Palms is now available for delivery on DoorDash, UberEats and Delivery Boy

The Co-op Isle of Palms, your favorite pit stop for breakfast, sandwiches, salads, and the legendary frozen rose (frosé), is now delivering smiles straight to your beach towel.

Gone are the days of digging your toes in the sand while debating who should make the food run. Thanks to the magical food fairies at Delivery Boy, Doordash and UberEats, you can now order your island favorites without even lifting your coconut drink! Just imagine: you, your pals, and a feast of Co-op creations delivered right to your sandy doorstep.

Picture this: you're lounging in your sun hat, a gentle ocean breeze tickling your toes, when suddenly, a delivery driver emerges from the horizon, bearing gifts of gastronomic delight. Your frosé arrives frosty, your sandwiches stacked to perfection, and your salads so fresh they practically wave hello.

So, whether you're sunbathing, building sandcastles, or chasing seagulls away from your beach snacks, rest assured that the Co-op Isle of Palms has your back – and your taste buds.