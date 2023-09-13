The Longboard on Sullivans Announces Start of Weekday Lunch

To celebrate the onset of fall and kids being back in school, The Longboard on Sullivan’s Island introduces weekday lunch with a bright and colorful food and drink menu filled with tropical flavors and seasonal fare.

The Longboard Executive Chef Ryan Camp welcomes guests to the laidback tropical eatery to try his take on island lunch fare. Inspired by the restaurant’s roots in the US Virgin Islands and highlighting local, Lowcountry products, The Longboard’s new lunch menu includes Caribbean-inspired salads, fresh fish and vegetarian poke bowls, sushi rolls, alongside handhelds including a shrimp roll, burger, and tuna Bahn Mi.

The full Longboard beverage menu is available at lunch with plenty of spirited and N/A options.

Lunch at The Longboard is served Monday through Friday from 11 am until 5 pm. During this time, the Oyster Hour menu, featuring half of raw and grilled oysters, is also available. The restaurant takes limited reservations on Resy and always welcomes walk-ins.

For more information, visit and thelongboardsullivans.com and follow on social at @longboard_sullivans.