The Nest Rooftop Bar at Wild Dunes Resort Seasonal Grand Opening

Perched atop the Sweetgrass Inn, The Nest Rooftop Bar is designed to mimic the dunes' lowcountry lifestyle, the casual rooftop terrace is beautifully decorated with a mix of bohemian style and decor, tropical plants and a colorful custom mural by niche Surf Artist, Andy Davis. As the only rooftop bar on Isle of Palms, this waterfront oasis offers unparalleled oceanfront views of the Atlantic Ocean and Isle of Palms offering an array of local island flavors and unique artisan cocktails.

A seasonal delight at the resort, The Nest is only open during the summer months and is kicking off its ‘grand opening’ on Saturday, May 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. and will feature light bites, tastings, complete with beautiful sunset and oceanfront views and music from a local DJ. This event is open to the public.