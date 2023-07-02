The Ultimate Hoppy Hour Hot Spots for Beer Lovers

2

1513 Meeting Street rd , Charleston , South Carolina 29405 (843) 789-3109 Website

Drawing inspiration from a beloved uncle who was also a monk, Munkle Brewing Co. pays homage to the enduring bond between Robertson Donehue, affectionately known as "Munkle" and his nephew, Palmer. From the tender age of three months, their unbreakable connection has flourished, intertwining friendship and family ties. In 2005, Rob embarked on a transformative journey at a Benedictine monastery in Three Rivers, Michigan. While working in the monastery's kitchen, fate led him to stumble upon forgotten brewing equipment tucked away in the basement. This serendipitous encounter ignited a deep fascination for brewing, prompting Rob to embrace the ancient monastic tradition of beer-making with the blessings of the abbot and fellow monks. Sharing his passion with Palmer, brewing became a shared love that eventually bloomed into a thriving business.

Step into the warm embrace of Munkle Brewing Co., where a welcoming atmosphere awaits. The seamless fusion of indoor and outdoor spaces adorned with lush greenery creates a captivating backdrop for your craft beer experience. Immerse yourself in the rotating on-tap menu at the tasting room, savoring their meticulously crafted brews available in both full and half pour sizes. Take a piece of Munkle's magic home with you by grabbing a six-pack of your favorite Belgian or German beer from their impressive selection of in-house brews available for purchase to-go. While Munkle Brewing Co. does not serve food, fear not, as most days you'll find a local food truck stationed nearby to satiate your hunger.

Indulge in the spirit of celebration with Munkle Brewing Co.'s enticing offerings. From Monday through Friday, experience the joy of their Happy Hour from 4 pm to 5 pm, with $2 off all full pours of beer. Mondays hold a special treat for those in the F & B industry, extending the Happy Hour deal to everyone, while Tuesdays bring a delightful 20% discount on all to-go beers. Rooted in their core values of hospitality, fun, and exceptional beer, Munkle Brewing Co. invites you to revel in their hospitable and affectionate environment, where every visit feels like returning to family.