The Ultimate Hoppy Hour Hot Spots for Beer Lovers

Baker & Brewer - Where Craft Beer, Artisan Baking, and Wood-Fired Pizza Converge94 Stuart Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29403
Discover the delightful fusion of Holy City Brewing and EVO Pizzeria at Baker & Brewer. Nestled beneath the Mount Pleasant Bridge, this unique craft beer taproom, commercial and artisan bakery, and restaurant offers an unforgettable experience. Introduced to me by my dear friend Virginia, I was instantly captivated by the marshfront setting and exceptional brews. With exclusive house brews crafted on-site in the Holy City's brewhouse and locally sourced ingredients for their wood-fired pizzas, Baker & Brewer embodies the essence of culinary creativity. Approximately 6,500 barrels of beer are produced annually. Whether you're seeking a family outing, a romantic dinner, or a festive celebration, this hidden gem caters to all.
Munkle Brewing Co.: Where Family, Tradition, and Craft Beer Converge1513 Meeting Street rd, Charleston, South Carolina 29405
Drawing inspiration from a beloved uncle who was also a monk, Munkle Brewing Co. pays homage to the enduring bond between Robertson Donehue, affectionately known as "Munkle" and his nephew, Palmer. From the tender age of three months, their unbreakable connection has flourished, intertwining friendship and family ties. In 2005, Rob embarked on a transformative journey at a Benedictine monastery in Three Rivers, Michigan. While working in the monastery's kitchen, fate led him to stumble upon forgotten brewing equipment tucked away in the basement. This serendipitous encounter ignited a deep fascination for brewing, prompting Rob to embrace the ancient monastic tradition of beer-making with the blessings of the abbot and fellow monks. Sharing his passion with Palmer, brewing became a shared love that eventually bloomed into a thriving business.
Step into the warm embrace of Munkle Brewing Co., where a welcoming atmosphere awaits. The seamless fusion of indoor and outdoor spaces adorned with lush greenery creates a captivating backdrop for your craft beer experience. Immerse yourself in the rotating on-tap menu at the tasting room, savoring their meticulously crafted brews available in both full and half pour sizes. Take a piece of Munkle's magic home with you by grabbing a six-pack of your favorite Belgian or German beer from their impressive selection of in-house brews available for purchase to-go. While Munkle Brewing Co. does not serve food, fear not, as most days you'll find a local food truck stationed nearby to satiate your hunger.
Indulge in the spirit of celebration with Munkle Brewing Co.'s enticing offerings. From Monday through Friday, experience the joy of their Happy Hour from 4 pm to 5 pm, with $2 off all full pours of beer. Mondays hold a special treat for those in the F & B industry, extending the Happy Hour deal to everyone, while Tuesdays bring a delightful 20% discount on all to-go beers. Rooted in their core values of hospitality, fun, and exceptional beer, Munkle Brewing Co. invites you to revel in their hospitable and affectionate environment, where every visit feels like returning to family.
Power Hour at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co1505 King Street Suite #115, Charleston, South Carolina 29405
Settle into the picturesque outdoor courtyard of Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. and indulge in their daily Power Hour from 4 pm to 5 pm. No reservations necessary – just pure enjoyment. As you take in the beautiful shade-optional patio, adorned with numerous tables, venture inside to discover an impressive draft beer tap wall and a fully stocked bar on the right.
During this magical hour, the entire menu becomes a realm of half-off delights. From delectable food options to an array of beverages, including beer, whiskey, draft cocktails, wine, mocktails, cold brew coffee, and even liquor shots, everything is yours to savor. Let your taste buds dance with excitement as you order the renowned Spiked Orange Lemonade, a tantalizing concoction featuring Cathead Bitter Orange Vodka and hand-squeezed lemonade, evoking the vibrant spirit of spring regardless of the season.
Be sure to explore the diverse range of draft beers available, from the refreshing Bucket of Flowers to the zesty Belgian Wheat infused with citrus peel and rose buds. At Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., the possibilities are endless, and the flavors are irresistible.
The Exchange: Where Wine, Beer, and Culinary Delights Unite1081-B Morrison Dr, Charleston, South Carolina 29403
Nestled next to the renowned Restaurant at Edmund's Oast on King Street, The Exchange welcomes you to a world of indulgence. From 3 pm to 5 pm, seven days a week, immerse yourself in the Happiest of Hours, where $4 glasses of house beer and wine await. With an impressive selection of over 1500 wines, sourced exclusively from small, family producers, wine enthusiasts will discover a treasure trove of flavors. Beer lovers need not fret, as The Exchange proudly offers a diverse range of brews, featuring not only their own House creations but also a carefully curated collection from exceptional small-scale breweries.
Beyond libations, prepare your palate for a delightful journey with The Exchange's exquisitely crafted menu of small plates. Indulge in the renowned Spicy Pimento Cheese & Ritz, a tantalizing masterpiece from Edmund's Oast that has earned its place as my top choice for this beloved Southern classic. And when the craving for a mouthwatering cheeseburger strikes, look no further than the legendary Edmund's Oast Cheeseburger, a pinnacle of burger perfection that will leave you craving for more.
For those with a penchant for sweetness, The Exchange has thoughtfully curated two delectable options to satisfy your cravings. Treat yourself to the divine Nutella Sea Salt Cookie, a heavenly blend of rich Nutella and delicate sea salt, or savor the luscious Raspberry Swirl Brownie, a symphony of flavors that will transport your taste buds to blissful delight.
